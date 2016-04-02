Dobara Phir Se – First Look Releases TODAY!

Tick tock tick tock. Are you ready?

ARY Films bring for you another entertaining treat that is set to release this year! ‘Dobara Phir Se’ is star studded affair directed by the highly acclaimed director, Mehreen Jabbar. The cast includes Ali Kazmi, Sanam Saeed, Adeel Hussain, Hareem Farooq, Tooba Siddiqui, Shaz Khan along with veteran actress Atiqa Odho and child artist Musa Ahmed Khan.

The first look of ‘Dobara Phir Se’ release today! See what the excited #DPS cast members have to say about the release!

Hareem Farooq is really really REALLY excited and she cannot wait to see everyone in the cinemas real soon! She wants everyone to be just as excited!

Ali Kazmi asks the audience if they’re ready for ‘Dobara Phir Se’, in case not, he promises that they will be after the 1st look releases! The actor guarantees that the film will be a fun filled ride!

Tooba Siddiqui may have made an entry through her cameo appearance in Yasir Nawaz’s ‘Wrong Number’,but she will now be seen portraying her complete acting talent as a full-fledged actress in ‘Dobara Phir Se’. Stay tuned!

