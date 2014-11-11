Drama Plot:

It has been seen that children become the victim of the choices and decisions parents impose on them and it’s always the children who suffer the most for their obstinate attitudes.

‘Dil Nahi Manta’ is an interesting story of an obedient son facing the enforcement from both the parents in his biggest step of life which is to get married.

In fulfilling the wishes of both the parents; leaves him in the middle of nowhere.

Director: Muhammad Iftikhar Iffi

Writer: Seema Ghazal

Cast:

Javed Sheikh

Rubina Ashraf

Salma Hassan

Emmad Irfani

Sara Khan

Amna Ilyas

Seemi Pasha and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

