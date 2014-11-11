Drama Plot:
It has been seen that children become the victim of the choices and decisions parents impose on them and it’s always the children who suffer the most for their obstinate attitudes.
‘Dil Nahi Manta’ is an interesting story of an obedient son facing the enforcement from both the parents in his biggest step of life which is to get married.
In fulfilling the wishes of both the parents; leaves him in the middle of nowhere.
Director: Muhammad Iftikhar Iffi
Writer: Seema Ghazal
Cast:
- Javed Sheikh
- Rubina Ashraf
- Salma Hassan
- Emmad Irfani
- Sara Khan
- Amna Ilyas
- Seemi Pasha and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
