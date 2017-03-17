A beautiful script and awesome plot of Bay Khudi, it has such an indulgence that leave its footprints embedded in our hearts, in the recent episode Fiza’s transformation from a young and confused amateur to all grown up mature mother is nicely projected. Fiza is much responsible towards Marium and pays heed to whatever she says no matter if it’s her studies or if she is suffering from an emotional trauma. As the two toddlers has grown up now Arsaam is leaning towards Marium and takes immense interest in her but Faiza his mother apparently a bitter phupho of Marium does not like her at all and does not approve of her son being involved with her.

Fiza has become responsible mother now and preaches stuff to Marium that is beneficial for her but she was in a difficult situation there was this confusion state of mind that was irritating her everyday, with Arsaam’s existence and his love vibes was actually making her feel gruesome. Saad and Fiza has managed good to get along with each other and now share a bond of understanding that helps them to foster their child in a decent manner. Marium is a sensitive girl and is observing everyone’s weird attitude towards her except her parents.

It is important to mention that the soundtrack of the play is beautifully sung by Adnan Dhool and Sana Zulfiqar as their voice makes the audience feel the hurt , and soothes mind with its poetry aswell.

Will Arsaam express his feelings to Marium?

Is it difficult for Marium to accept Arsam’s proposal?

Will Fiza and Faiza approve of Arsam and Marium’s relationship?

