Desi Kuriyan Season 6 – ARY Digital

After successfully producing and presenting Desi Kuriyan for 5 Seasons, ARY Digital now proudly presents, Desi Kuriyan 6 but this time it will be bigger and better.

This season the arena of competition will be set with tough and challenging household tasks without any comforts of their urban living style of cities. Their abilities would be tested to the fullest to manage and complete tasks that would be unfolded in every episode by Waqar Zaka (Host) as following:

Daily Household Chores Tasks:

Grinding Wheat Grains in Chaki

Collecting Water from Tubewell

Baking Roti in Mud Tandoor and etc…

Nine girls will compete with each other for the Title of Desi Kuri (Queen), the runners-up will be eliminated One by One.

All judgments would be made by the village elders, and their decisions would be undisputable.

Host: RJ Waqar Zaka Fearless and Flamboyant

(Contestant)

Fiza Batool Fashion Model

Rida Ali Fashion Model

Ansa Arshad Fashion Model

Arooj Ali Kazmi Actress & Fashion Model

Mona Shamsi Contestant Actress & Fashion Model

Myra Baloch Fashion Model

Nimra Butt Fashion Model

Zaima Tasleem Fashion Model

Wild Card Entry

Mathira – Actress, Singer & Fashion Model

Directed by:Asif Khan and Khurram Fareed

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments