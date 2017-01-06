web analytics
The death of Om Puri leaves masses in a major heart ache

The death of Om Puri leaves masses in a major heart ache

Veteran actor Om Puri is no more. The super icon had a massive heart attack this morning and passed away at the age of 66. Ashoke Pandit, the filmmaker, who happens to be a close friend of Om Puri  confirmed this news on Twitter this morning. Om Puri returned home after a shoot last evening and seemed healthy.

His door bell went unanswered in the morning, after which the driver broke the news to everyone. Born on October 18th, 1950, hailing from Ambala in Haryana, Om Puri began his career in 1976 with the Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal.

The death of the fallen legend left the masses in a major heartbreak, the fact that it was sudden demise, it struck the majority of us with a shock. There’s no doubt that he’ll be terribly missed.

Have a look at the response of the celebrities on the death of the actor:

You’ll be missed Om Puri, may you’re granted the highest rank in paradise.

 

 

