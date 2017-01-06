The death of Om Puri leaves masses in a major heart ache

Veteran actor Om Puri is no more. The super icon had a massive heart attack this morning and passed away at the age of 66. Ashoke Pandit, the filmmaker, who happens to be a close friend of Om Puri confirmed this news on Twitter this morning. Om Puri returned home after a shoot last evening and seemed healthy.

His door bell went unanswered in the morning, after which the driver broke the news to everyone. Born on October 18th, 1950, hailing from Ambala in Haryana, Om Puri began his career in 1976 with the Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal.

The death of the fallen legend left the masses in a major heartbreak, the fact that it was sudden demise, it struck the majority of us with a shock. There’s no doubt that he’ll be terribly missed.

Have a look at the response of the celebrities on the death of the actor:

Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 6, 2017

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017

Solid actor….Solid filmography….immense talent…. #RIPOmPuri ….cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 6, 2017

Will miss you Omji ..will miss you..will miss you.#Ompuri — Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) January 6, 2017

Shocked & saddened to wake up to the news that #OmPuri has passed. We have lost a brilliant & talented artist. You will be sorely missed. — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of the massively talented Om Puri. May god give peace to his soul & strength to his family #RIPOmPuri ???? — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 6, 2017

Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

The end of an era …. The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

Cannot believe #OmPuri ji is no more .. spoke to him a few days back .. such an artist had the privilege of working with him recently .. RIP — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 6, 2017

With the passing of veteran actor #OmPuri ji, the powerhouse of talent & his renowned baritone voice now falls silent! Deeply saddened! RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

I remember driving with him every morning to set listening to old Hindi music during delhi6, So sorry to hear to hear of his passing #Ompuri — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 6, 2017

Really sad to hear #Ompuri sir is no more,a genius performer ! My thoughts n prayers are with his family ???? — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 6, 2017

You’ll be missed Om Puri, may you’re granted the highest rank in paradise.

