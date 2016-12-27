web analytics
The death of George Micheal adds up to another loss of 2016

The death of George Micheal adds up to another loss of 2016

quote-you-ll-never-find-peace-of-mind-until-you-listen-to-your-heart-george-michael-19-84-19

Beginning his career from Wham! George Micheal was a singer who was most popular for his work in 1980’s – 1990’s,  on the 25th of December 2016, Michael, aged 53, was found dead in bed at his Oxfordshire home. The maestro left the masses in a major heartache, celebrities like Madonna, Elton John, David Bowie and plenty more celebrities gave their condolences. Hit singles like Last Christmas, Wake me up and careless whisper are till date extremely admired.

Elton John posted a moving tweet for the fallen legend

 Madonna posted a picture on her Instagram showing her love for Micheal.

Farewell My Friend! ???????? Another Great Artist leaves us. ????Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?

A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

So did the actor Ryan Reynolds

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres partook in this twitter reaction too.

Pakistani actors had their share of condolences for the departed pop singer too.

If you haven’t heard his hit tracks that took the world by storm, then let us make it easy for you and share them. The singer was an ocean of talent and we promise you that you’ll love them.

Wake me up before you Go Go

Last Christmas

Careless Whisper

