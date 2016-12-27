The death of George Micheal adds up to another loss of 2016

Beginning his career from Wham! George Micheal was a singer who was most popular for his work in 1980’s – 1990’s, on the 25th of December 2016, Michael, aged 53, was found dead in bed at his Oxfordshire home. The maestro left the masses in a major heartache, celebrities like Madonna, Elton John, David Bowie and plenty more celebrities gave their condolences. Hit singles like Last Christmas, Wake me up and careless whisper are till date extremely admired.

Elton John posted a moving tweet for the fallen legend

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 26, 2016

Madonna posted a picture on her Instagram showing her love for Micheal.

Farewell My Friend! ???????? Another Great Artist leaves us. ????Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

So did the actor Ryan Reynolds

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres partook in this twitter reaction too.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael‘s death. He was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Pakistani actors had their share of condolences for the departed pop singer too.

The idea of death crosses my mind more often than before.. It all seems strange & untimely and all we say is RIP #ripgeorgemichael Love x — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) December 26, 2016

George Micheal gone too. They’re going too soon. R.I.P. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 26, 2016

If you haven’t heard his hit tracks that took the world by storm, then let us make it easy for you and share them. The singer was an ocean of talent and we promise you that you’ll love them.

Wake me up before you Go Go





Last Christmas





Careless Whisper



