Drama Plot:

‘Daraar’, is an intriguing story of a family on the path of destroying itself from within. The plot rotates around a woman who seeks to gain total and unchallenged control of the household. As the new bride and the newest member to the family, she acts as an innocent and helpless victim, while she blames other members of this once happy family of theft, deceit and miss-treatment.

All this while, hiding the truth from her husband, and entangling him with confusion in her web of lies.

Director: Sohail Irfan

Writer: Qaisera Hayat

Cast:

Aijaz Aslam

Mansha Pasha

Shameen Khan

Ahmed Hassan

Saniya Shamshad

Mohsin Gilani

Saqib Shaikh and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

