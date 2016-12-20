The wedding of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed was no less than a grand event, the couple invited some serious paparazzi which led to the bombardment of information of everything that went down at their reception. The long term duo tied the knot on December 16th and no doubt it was the most awaited wedding. Besides the lavish reception, there were some major dance moves that you MUST check out. From Mawra’s thumka to Resham’s swings, these clips will make your day! The mehendi /shaadi, shendi was lit up from all the terrific foot work.

These Happy Moments Of This Newlywed Couple Will Make You Want To Get Married

Mawra’s upbeat dance took the cake.

#mawrahocane #farhansaeed #urwahocane #urwafarhan #qyt @qasimyar A video posted by Irfan Ahson Official (@irfanahson) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

Now that’s a star-studded stage ?????????? #UrwaFarhan #UrwaxFarhan #Wedding #HappeningNow ???? #SundayLovesWeddings A video posted by Sunday Times (@sundaytimes) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:55am PST

Resham set the stage on fire



@Regrann from @ttalkies – #resham & #sajal having their fun at #urwafarhan #wedding – #regrann A video posted by Pakistan Entertainment (@sanambutt122) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:44pm PST

#Resham on stage #JagGhoomeya ???????????????? #UrwaFarhan #Reception #ModaTrends #RUNWAY A video posted by RUNWAY (@the_runway_magazine) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Bushra Ansari partook in the dances as well.



And the legendary #BushraAnsari dances with the newly weds at the #UrwaFarhan wedding reception happening right now in Lahore. #FarhanSaeed #UrwaHocane Galaxy lollywood captures this beautiful moment????? A video posted by it’s CONTROVERSIAL???? (@instant_lollywood) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

And then Farhan Saeed spread some magic too, who knew he was such a phenomenal dancer?



How cute is this!? The highlight from the #UrwaFarhan reception last night was this dance duo: #FarhanSaeed and his adorable nephew???????????????????????? A video posted by Weekend Magazine (@weekendmagazine) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:39am PST

#FarhanSaeed with his Khala on #KajraRe at his #Wedding #HappeningNow in #Lahore ?? #UrwaFarhan #UrwaxFarhan #SundayLovesWeddings ???????? A video posted by Sunday Times (@sundaytimes) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:27am PST

Urwa Hocane And Farhan Saeed Are Not Just A Couple They Are Self- Evident

Favorite @farhan_saeed & #Sister Dancing on #BalayBalay!! ????????????? #UrwaFarhan #ModernPakistaniElites A video posted by Modern Pakistani Elites (@modernpakistanielites) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:46am PST

The icing on the cake was the groovy steps that Ali Xeeshan flaunted. Woah!



