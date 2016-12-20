The wedding of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed was no less than a grand event, the couple invited some serious paparazzi which led to the bombardment of information of everything that went down at their reception. The long term duo tied the knot on December 16th and no doubt it was the most awaited wedding. Besides the lavish reception, there were some major dance moves that you MUST check out. From Mawra’s thumka to Resham’s swings, these clips will make your day! The mehendi /shaadi, shendi was lit up from all the terrific foot work.
Mawra’s upbeat dance took the cake.
Resham set the stage on fire
Bushra Ansari partook in the dances as well.
And then Farhan Saeed spread some magic too, who knew he was such a phenomenal dancer?
The icing on the cake was the groovy steps that Ali Xeeshan flaunted. Woah!
