Remaining true to its promise of providing the best entertainment to its viewers around the globe, Pakistan’s No. 1 Entertainment Channel ARY Digital is coming up with one of the most awaited Music Shows of the Subcontinent; ‘Coke Studio Season 7’. This time viewers will be delighted to watch this Music Extravaganza First and Fresh on ARY Digital. So See it First on ARY Digital, as the journey of musical discoveries continues from Sunday, September 21st at 6:00 PM. Coke Studio returns with its grand presence, bringing back a fusion of traditional eastern, modern western and regionally-inspired music.

Ranging from various music genres; this season pays homage to the ‘Sound of the Nation’. Of particular interest would be how this season will touch upon the role that film music has played in defining Pakistan’s music history. In addition to the long line of featured artists, Season 7 of Coke Studio will also mark a diverse range of guest musicians which once again will explore the wealth of talent and cultural diversity that we as a nation are blessed with.

Timing:

Every Sunday at 6:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

