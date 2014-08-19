Drama Plot:

Evil lurks around every corner often under the disguise of someone who we trust and respect. ‘Chup Raho’ follows the story of a young woman, who is subjected to harsh and cruel abuse. Violated and pillaged by her own brother in-law, she is unable to find any support from her family and loved ones. Forced into silence, she embarks on a desperate journey, to wash her name of the filth, and bring the man who did her wrong to justice.

Director: Yasir Nawaz

Writer: Sameera Fazal

Cast:

Sajal Ali

Jibran Syed

Arjumand Rahim

Feroze Khan

Shaheen Khan

Yasir Nawaz

Tariq Jameel and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

