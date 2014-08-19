web analytics
Chup Raho

Chup Raho

Drama Plot:

Evil lurks around every corner often under the disguise of someone who we trust and respect. ‘Chup Raho’ follows the story of a young woman, who is subjected to harsh and cruel abuse. Violated and pillaged by her own brother in-law, she is unable to find any support from her family and loved ones. Forced into silence, she embarks on a desperate journey, to wash her name of the filth, and bring the man who did her wrong to justice.

Director: Yasir Nawaz

Writer: Sameera Fazal

Cast:

  • Sajal Ali
  • Jibran Syed
  • Arjumand Rahim
  • Feroze Khan
  • Shaheen Khan
  • Yasir Nawaz
  • Tariq Jameel and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

Comments

comments

19 Comments

  1. Imran Khalid Khan
    September 3, 2014 at 2:53 am

    Well chup Raho Drama is Amazing and show the Realities where brother in law making harsh things Violated and pillaged by her
    i congratulate to yasir nawaz whos got best directions

  2. Summaiya Khalid
    September 3, 2014 at 5:06 pm

    awesome drama

  3. Summaiya Khalid
    September 3, 2014 at 5:07 pm

    awesome drama <3

  4. Samiya Qureshi
    September 6, 2014 at 10:46 am

    superb story
    welldone yasir nawaz

  5. Junaid Alam
    September 7, 2014 at 7:25 pm

    congratulation,ARY aap ny is issue py drama bnia,y cheez common hote ja rhe h,or aap logon ny society m awarnes d.good job

  6. Haf
    February 17, 2015 at 10:13 pm

    Oh my god yasir nawaz .mai tu sumjhti thi ap sirf comedy roles kar sakte hai nadaniya ki terhan .per ap ki acting is drama mai is very nice. i m highly impressed. mai tu fan ho gayi aap ki

  7. ali rja
    February 28, 2015 at 12:52 am

    iss dramy ki total kitny episodes hun gi i mean last episode konsi hogi 30 hogi ya iss sy b ziada hun gi??????????

  8. ARY DIGITAL
    February 28, 2015 at 2:18 pm

    Hello,

    Episode 28 will be the last episode of ‘Chup Raho’ you can watch all the episodes here: http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/chup-raho/

    Thank you.

  9. ARY DIGITAL
    March 20, 2015 at 12:20 pm

    Hello,

    You can watch the last episode here: http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/chup-raho/

    Thank you!

Leave a Reply

