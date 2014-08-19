Drama Plot:
Evil lurks around every corner often under the disguise of someone who we trust and respect. ‘Chup Raho’ follows the story of a young woman, who is subjected to harsh and cruel abuse. Violated and pillaged by her own brother in-law, she is unable to find any support from her family and loved ones. Forced into silence, she embarks on a desperate journey, to wash her name of the filth, and bring the man who did her wrong to justice.
Director: Yasir Nawaz
Writer: Sameera Fazal
Cast:
- Sajal Ali
- Jibran Syed
- Arjumand Rahim
- Feroze Khan
- Shaheen Khan
- Yasir Nawaz
- Tariq Jameel and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
Well chup Raho Drama is Amazing and show the Realities where brother in law making harsh things Violated and pillaged by her
i congratulate to yasir nawaz whos got best directions
awesome drama
awesome drama <3
superb story
welldone yasir nawaz
congratulation,ARY aap ny is issue py drama bnia,y cheez common hote ja rhe h,or aap logon ny society m awarnes d.good job
Oh my god yasir nawaz .mai tu sumjhti thi ap sirf comedy roles kar sakte hai nadaniya ki terhan .per ap ki acting is drama mai is very nice. i m highly impressed. mai tu fan ho gayi aap ki
iss dramy ki total kitny episodes hun gi i mean last episode konsi hogi 30 hogi ya iss sy b ziada hun gi??????????
Hello,
Episode 28 will be the last episode of ‘Chup Raho’ you can watch all the episodes here: http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/chup-raho/
Thank you.
Hello,
You can watch the last episode here: http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/chup-raho/
Thank you!
