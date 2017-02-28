Check Out The Best Dressed Celebrities For Oscars Red Carpet

Well as the evening was incredibly charming so it was made more beautiful with bold costume gowns , bright hues sleek cut dresses etc.

Ruth Negga In Valentino: Wore a spectacular red fitted gown with full sleeves and high neck , she was amazing on the red carpet and ofcourse supported planned parenthood.

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad: she wowed everyone on the red carpet and stole the event with this high slit white jewel engraved gown with a beautiful separator jewel belt on her waist was a sensually amazing. She pinned everyone in the event with her amazing looks in sky-high slit gown.

Naomie Harris in Calvin Klein: Appeared in sleek white sequenced gown with elegant ear pieces and wrist band which complemented her dress. The fun heels was some real experiment to show off on the red carpet.

Emma Roberts in Armani: affiliated with the acting family Emma has grace in her veins as she beautifully carried this half bodied sleek jewels craved gown featuring two-tiered cream black gown. She added affection to the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo: the beautiful ivory sleek gown with gold threads made Priyanka elegant and gorgeous , her wrist pieces added subtleness to the dress and she looks flawless in this piece of art.

Taraji P Henson in Alberta Ferretti: She is a fan of the dress cut as Taraji sighted in number of events with high slit gowns frequently, however the Oscars red carpet was clearly on airs when she appeared all dolled in her heavy neck piece and fitted gown.

Emma Stone in Givenchy Couture: She is glowing in her gold sequenced and glittery frill gown enhanced her beauty, the bright hue and orange hair was a fit combo. Emma was definitely ready for the pictures for best actress.

Charlize Theron in Dior: She was seen in the silvery/greyish gown that made her look like heaven sent, such an amazing piece by Dior was a cherry on the top along with the silver chandeliers with tied up hair. perfect for the red carpet look.

Kirsten Dunst in Dior Haute Couture: She looks dangerously pretty in this black jet can-can gown , she is representing the event with affection and make us fall in love with her all over again. The sleek beautiful neck piece is a sheer glam to this blondie.

Rooney Maara in H&M Conscious Collection: caught in a beige pleated-off gown with numerous seen falls was absolutely magnificent , as it projects a subtle look and gives us a feel of “She is in love”.

Viola Davis in Armani: Was definitely not getting away from anything, as she draped this beautiful cold shoulder floor length red gown was too pretty to carry. Absolutely eye catching personality on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman in Armani: Another Armani pick by gorgeous Nicole as she appeared in nude colour absolutely complementing her skin , it has refreshed eyes on the red carpet . An elegant hand piece did not hurt much and covered the look.

Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta: She wore an amazing flared black gown ,definitely sending out signals of some real movie actress goals. She is not at all over the top but instead displaying such a grace in her dress without looking edgy.

Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio: They are an experts in flairs , so as Ava chose the best dress as if she was ready to give smiles on the stage for best director award. She is elegant , and has worked skillfully to look more composed on the red carpet.

