A Chance to win free passes of Jeeto Pakistan

‘Jeeto Pakistan’ is the biggest game show of Pakistan and winning free passes of the most watched game show is a dream come true for many Pakistanis. Fahad Mustafa will be visiting Atrium and Port Grand on 6th December 2014 for every Karachi-wala to win free passes of ‘Jeeto Paksitan’.

Fahad Mustafa the famous star of Pakistani entertainment industry and host of Pakistan’s most watched game show Jeeto Pakistan, will be seen distributing free passes of his show in two public places of Karachi. Yeah you heard it right! It is an awesome chance for Fahad’s fan to meet him and win a free pass of the show in Atrium Mall and Port Grand.

The dashing Fahad is going to Atrium at 5:30 pm and to Port Grand at 7:30 pm on Saturday 6th December 2014 to distribute passes of ‘Jeeto Paksitan’. So don’t miss the opportunity to meet Fahad Mustafa and if you are lucky enough you can win free passes of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’. What will happen at Atrium and Port Grand is still a surprise so attend this exciting event and try your luck.

Port Grand has also circulated a message regarding the event and a contact number is given. Pick your phone now and call 03002854074 for further details and queries. ARY Digital brings you this amazing opportunity to make your dream come true.

‘Jeeto Pakistan team is also going to Lahore to spread the magic there. If you want to register just click here. You can watch ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ Live every Friday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital and you can always watch the episodes of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ here.

