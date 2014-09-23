Celebrity Babies

Our celebrities get married and do bring a new member in the family. Lately we have many celebrities who got married and introduced a cute baby to the world. A few of those happy mommies are, Veena Malik, Reema Khan, Nida Yasir and Mathira.

Reema Khan

Pakistani actress Reema Khan married doctor Tariq Shahab and conceived her first baby. Tariq Sahab is an American specialist and he got married to Reema on November 16, 2011. The nikkah took place at a local court in Virginia according to American law while Rukhsati took place on 20 November 2011.Their valima was held in PC Lahore on May 27th, 2012. The couple welcomed a baby boy on 6th September 2014.

Reema has contributed a lot to Lollywood and has given many hits in the 90’s she has made her name in the Pakistani industry and everyone knows her.

Veena Malik

After the entire controversies Pakistani actor Veena Malik got married to Asad Bashir Khan Khattak in 2013. Veena Malik gave birth to a baby boy on 23rd September 2014 in the United States. Veena’s husband Asad Bashir Khattak took the news to Twitter and announced the birth, Veena also tweeted the photo of her husband cradling the new-born baby on her official Twitter account.

Initially the parents planned to name the baby Arham but Asad said that they decided to change it to Abram. The baby also has his official Twitter account which goes by the name of @iAbramKhan and the first tweet on the account says: Welcome me World…I have Arrived 😉

Veena Malik has performed in many commercially successful movies including, ‘Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai’, ‘Zindagi 50-50’, ‘Super Model’ and ‘Kannada’. She also appeared in a season of Indian reality show Big Boss.

Mathira

Our Pakistani diva Mathira gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month, on initially asking her about the baby’s name she said that it will be decided on in a day or two. After a few days when the name got confirmed the baby was named Lucky. Mathira secretly married a Dubai based Pakistani singer Flint J, for a long time the better half was kept a secret but after the baby the secret was unveiled.

Nida Yasir

Our very own ARY Digital’s host from ‘Good morning Pakistan’ the morning show gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month and named him Balaaj Yasir. Nida Yasir married Yasir Nawaz who is an actor and a director. He has made famous plays like ‘Shukk’ and his recent play ‘Chup Raho’ which are liked by many viewers.

We congratulate the happy parents and welcome the little angles to this world.

