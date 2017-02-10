These Boots Are Made For Winters

We all want to look good and be presentable at all times but we take less care of our feet, Ofcourse there are winters and summers do’s and don’ts just like we are careful in seasonal clothing.
The best shoes to wear in winters can also protect our feet and adds exquisite essence.
Booties are the best winter wear under the cuffed jeans and looks very fashionable.
Pemesanan: BBM: 74C2244D, 28360C55 SMS/Line/WA: 0811-6705-607 www.fb.com/sepatufashion Produk Sepatu/Sandal Lainnya: IG: @sepatu_fashion #Sepatu_Fashion #sepatubootsmurah #ootd #ootdindo #fashionwanita #ladiesboots #womensboots #dangdut #sepatubaru #biduandangdut #fashionblogger #sepatupentas #barangimport #sepatuterbaru#tampilgaya #gudangsepatuwanita #wedgesmurah #sepatuhaktinggi #sepatugaul #bigsale #fashionable #sepatuboots #heels #Stiletto #sepatubootscewek #diskonsepatu #sepatuwedges #sepatucewek #sepatupanggung #sepatudiskon
Healed Ankel Boots looks fantastic under skirts and tights or frocks with some mint court in winters
Pemesanan: BBM: 74C2244D, 28360C55 SMS/Line/WA: 0811-6705-607 www.fb.com/sepatufashion Produk Sepatu/Sandal Lainnya: IG: @sepatu_fashion #Sepatu_Fashion #diskonlebaran #ootd #ootdindo #fashionwanita #ladiesboots #womensboots #saleramadhan #sepatubaru #salelebaran #fashionblogger #cucigudang #barangimport #cucigudangsepatu #diskonbesar #diskon #wedgesmurah #diskonramadhan #sepatugaul #bigsale #fashionable #sepatuboots #heels #Stiletto #sepatubootscewek #diskonsepatu #sepatuwedges #sepatucewek #saleidulfitri #sepatudiskon
A photo posted by Sepatu Boots Wanita (@ladiesboots) on
Over the knee party boots are the most happening foot wear one would urge to have in winters
Tory Burch knee high boots ? suede tobacco #kuwaitgirls #kuwaitfashion #q8fashion #q8style #suedeboots #trendyboots #boots #fashionboots #chic_kuwaitboutique #arabiamall #gccfashion #toryburchboots
A photo posted by CHIC Kuwait boutique (@chic_kuwaitboutique) on
So get your happy feet feel loved by taking a good care of keeping them warm and stylish simultaneously.
#owlsocks #cutesocks #tootsies #happyfeet #twinkletoes #stampurfeet #letsdance #moveurfeet #owl #socks #footwear #footsie #solemate #wiggleurtoes #thetrunkmanjeri #thetrunk #addons #accessories #footfashion #manjeri #malappuram
A photo posted by The Trunk Manjeri (@thetrunkmanjeri) on
So get your happy feet feel loved by taking a good care of keeping them warm and stylish simultaneously.