Bharosa – ARY Exclusive Digital Drama

A upcoming drama serial Bharosa will be on aired dated 20th March 2017 , the play is written by Ghazala Naqvi and directed by Ali Akbar illustrates a diverse story of seeking true love and crossed fate when that true love slips out from hands. Shaheer and Raima shared this love bond, however their family decisions stood against them and had Shaheer insisted to get married with Samia his cousin. Samia shared her feelings with Kabir who is not sincere at all. The brutality shadows the situation of Shaheer and Raima, when he disagrees on marrying Samia but the offensive decision made Samia burn in the fire of revenge and made the family state in gruesome situation.

Cast :

Bilal Qureshi as Shaheer

Faria Sheikh as Raima

Salman Saeed as Kabir

Naazish as Samia

Usman Patel as Wasi

Fareeda Shabir as Simi

Farah Nadir as Samina

Mohsin Gillani as Faheem

Timing :

Watch Bharosa, every Monday – Friday at 10:30 pm only on Ary Digital.

