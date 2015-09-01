Drama Plot:
Bewaqoofian is a light hearted comic series bringing everyday situations between husband & wife… The strict wife is after his clumsy husband due to his frivolous attitude…
Rija is a working house-wife who always try to dominate her jobless husband. Ramesh is a silly husband who is always caught by his wife… He is jobless and carefree who finds ways to fool his wife and get into trouble…
Mother in Law is trying to take control, mummy is Ramesh’s single mother who thinks of herself as a teenage girl and tries to govern all the house hold matters….
Ramesh is an amateur son who always manages to drag himself into the dilemma…
Writer: Rizwan Hasan
Director: Salman Abbas Nomi
Cast:
- Shagufta Ejaz
- Sherry Shah
- Hammad Farooqui and others.
Timing:
Watch Bewaqoofian every Saturday at 7:30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
