Besharam Couldn’t Be Better Without Saba Qamar!

It’s no surprise that Saba Qamar has made waves in Pakistani Industry at such young age, her recent drama serial Besharam is making everyone go gaga over her. The woman has a pool of talent and she sure does know how to make men out there light headed with just a swirl. So we decided to stalk her instagram and make sure you get the insides of Saba’s insta! The women is flawless, plus she sure can be one hell of a style guru.

Looks like someone is having a ball, shooting for their upcoming movie Lahore Se Aagey!

#BTS of #LahoreSeAagey , #YasirHussain and #SabaQamar fishing in the beautiful city of Swat ???? A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on Mar 22, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

She sure looks like the Mastani of our industry, loving this traditional look!

Saba Qamar for #MahidKhawar. #sabaqamar – Team SQZ taking over from today onwards on her Instagram, as she is mostly busy to post. Ofcourse Saba will be posting herself too. Enjoy! A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on Jan 24, 2016 at 6:53am PST

This on screen couple is LOVE! And who doesn’t love besharam?

We’re backk together! #Zahba ???????? A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on Apr 16, 2016 at 2:23am PDT

That gasp though.

Not many girls can pull off a pishwaas and here she is looking perfect, no a hair out place!

A girl should be two things Classy and Fabulous -Coco Chanel. A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on Jun 5, 2014 at 3:45pm PDT

Find your tribe and love them hard! Friends are like wine, the older the better!



If you seek a daily feast for your eyes – then Saba Qamar is the one! Don’t miss out on her latest show Besharam – which is going viral currently.

