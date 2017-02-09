Beautiful Girls “Say Cheese”

“Lock a girl in a room with nothing but a mirror and she will complaint no more”, well this is absolutely true **Giggles**, we all require a flawless skin and definitely a jaw dropping looks that creates a sense of satisfaction. Now a days we have so much of an awareness for skin care routine , the daily makeup tutorials and ofcourse healthy diet that impacts our skin and contribute lots. There are times when girls get depressed with immense amount of acne and pimple or oily skin, apparently not everyone can relate to the everyday issues that girls are facing and seemingly all is fine but there are lots of things that needs to be taken care of.

The most repeated errors that every girl commits is going out without any skin protection that can bring major harm to the skin. These days there are plenty of BB creams available in the market so everything is easy and reachable. If your skin looks good than definitely the makeup would be much wearable and can have a dewy glowy effect.

Some of the tips mentioned below can be used to make your skin much healthy:

Drink lots of Detox Water

Wear night creams before you sleep

Use handmade masks and may include turmeric powder that has an healing effect

Protein Shakes can be used to help the body internally so that your skin may look more healthy

Morning sunlight won’t harm your skin as it contains vitamin D which is way necessary

Repeated facials are MUST, it will rejuvenate your blood circulation

The aforementioned tips are skin essentials and to die for welcoming them in our daily routin, make them a habit and you will feel wonderful.

So, Think Beautiful & Be Beautiful . Cheers!

