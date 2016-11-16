Drama Plot:

There are a number of people in your life that would make your life so much better. Friends who you’d be able to share everything with, but can a boy and a girl stay only friends forever? Or at one point one of them will fall for otherh.

Bay Khudi is a tale of Fiza who shifted to her aunt’s house along with her mother after her father’s death. Saad’s mother loves Fiza as her own daughter. Fiza is happy because of Saad who’s her cousinand best friend, however Saad has feelings for Fiza.

Fiza luckily gets engaged to Asher who she loves and doesn’t realize what Saad feels for her. Saadcouldn’t accept the reality that Fiza is not his anymore and that’s where his love for her turns into obsession.

Saad assaults Fiza in a situation where she couldn’t recognize the rapist, and that’s where he takes the charge of accepting Fiza as her wife in front of everyone becoming the good guy. Now the years have passed and situation is different because no matter how unfair life is with you it still moves on.

Fiza has two daughters now but believes her elder daughter is and hates her. The reality is that Saad is the father of both of her daughters and that’s why he loves both of them equally.

Writer: Seema Munaf

Director: Aabis Raza

Cast :

Sara Khan

Noor Hassan

Laila Zuberi

Fazila Qazi

Hajara

Arsalan Faisal

Bilal Abbas

Rahma Saleem

Komal Aziz and Others.

Timing :

Watch 'Bay Khudi' Every Thursday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

