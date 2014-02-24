Drama Plot:
The desire for money, a perfect life and a perfect partner, can drive a man to take drastic steps to alter his situation. ‘Bay Imaan Mohabbat’, is an interconnected story about the lives and decisions that people take, in search of wealth and an envious lifestyle. Be it lying to your loved ones, cheating your wife, making false promises, or sowing seeds of distrust between a married couple. All of the actions have dire consequences, that effect all of those involved.
Timing:
Every Wednesday at 10:30 PM on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes you can watch them here.
Please follow and like us:
osum drAma
cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos
5oNvA3 ugg boots uk ugg boots cheap ugg outlet sale genuine ugg boots ugg boots uk ugg australia pas cher cheap ugg boots sale ugg outlet
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you
Im grateful for the article post.Much thanks again.
we came across a cool web-site which you might enjoy. Take a look should you want
Major thankies for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Great.
I really liked your blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It as wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our dialogue made here.
I really enjoy the blog article. Great.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Thank you for supplying these details.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Want more.