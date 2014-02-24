Drama Plot:

The desire for money, a perfect life and a perfect partner, can drive a man to take drastic steps to alter his situation. ‘Bay Imaan Mohabbat’, is an interconnected story about the lives and decisions that people take, in search of wealth and an envious lifestyle. Be it lying to your loved ones, cheating your wife, making false promises, or sowing seeds of distrust between a married couple. All of the actions have dire consequences, that effect all of those involved.

Timing:

Every Wednesday at 10:30 PM on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes you can watch them here.

