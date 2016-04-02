Batashay – Watch The Last Episode TONIGHT!

ARY Digital’s recent comedy project ‘Batashay’ has gained a great deal of appreciation and attention for it’s all is fair and love is war theme.

To watch all previous episodes of Batashay click HERE

Directed by Kaiser Khan and Shahid Khawaja , and written by Ajju Bhai, the star cast included Ali Gul Pir as Tipu, Ayaz Samoo as Sunny, Aruba Mirza as Sheeza, Gul e Rana as Shehnaz, and Khawaja Akmal as Professor Sahib.

To find out how the humorous battle ends, watch the last episode of Batashay TONIGHT!

Watch Last Episode of Batashay – ARY DigitalSaturday at 7:00 pm on ARY Digital Posted by Batashay – ARY Digital on Friday, April 1, 2016

