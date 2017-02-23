The Most Awaited Event Of The Year FPW,Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Is Lit

The Fashion Pakistan Council (FPC) presents its unstoppable efforts to contribute the entertainment world, so the most awaited and anticipated event of the year is FPW 2017, fashion Pakistan Week is lit. However the 3 day show has been squeezed to 2 day show but the excitement does not erode. Red carpet was hosted by Anoushay Ashraf along with Rizwan Ullah escorts with fashionistas from fashion fraternity .

The trends follows spring and summer collection contributed by number of designers and also celebrated their 10 years anniversary of FPW. The event is catering upcoming designers aswell through the platform of Bank Alfalah Rising Talent. The event has spread a positivity amongst young artists for displaying their ideas of prêt and luxury prêt collections and certainly deserves a huge round of applause. The young talents recently graduated from fashion schools in Karachi and were provided a platform to showcase their talents.

First day was sheltered by renowned designers such as Tena Durrani, Nida Azwer, Humayun Alamgir, Zaheer Abbas, Arsalan Iqbal, FNK Asia, Nauman Afreen , and Ayesha Farook. The event was redecorated with the arrival of TV actors and celebrities who also walked for many designers and displayed their support.

We hope that second day also brings out its best , surely our fashion industry is making a huge success nationwide and definitely makes Pakistan proud with the progressive world culture enhancement

