ARY Film Awards Held on 27th April, 2014

ARY Film awards is an upcoming award ceremony to be held in Pakistan on 27th April,2014 hosted by ARY Digital.All of the films released in 2013 are considered for nomination. The awards have been divided into two major categories named as Viewer’s choice, Jury Awards and Technician Awards.

Nomination of each category has been made. Lets have a look at the nominations.

Best Film

Waar

Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi

Zinda Bhaag

Chambaili

Ishq Khuda

Best Actor (Male)

Shaan (Waar)

Humayun Saeed (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Mohib Mirza (Lamha)

Khurram Patras (Zinda Bhaag)

Adnan Shah (Josh)

Ahsan Khan (Ishq Khuda)

Best Actor (Female)

Amna Ilyas (Zinda Bhaag)

Amina Sheikh (Lamha)

Hareem Farooq (Siyyah)

Mahnoor Baloch (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Aisha Khan (Waar)

Best Director

Islamil Jilani (Chambaili)

Meenu Gaur/Farjad (Zinda Bhaag)

Bilal Lashari (Waar)

Syed Ali Raza aka Usama (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Shahzad Rafique (Ishq Khuda)

Azfar Jafri (Siyyah)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Hamza Ali Abbasi (Waar)

Nouman Habib (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Ehtisham (Chambaili)

Gohar Rasheed (Lamha)

Salman Ahmed Khan (Zinda Bhaag)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Meesha Shafi (Waar)

Ainnie Jaffri (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Mahnoor Usman (Siyyah)

Naghma Begum (Zinda Bhaag)

Nyla Jafri (Josh)

Best Star Debut (Male)

Khurram Patras (Zinda Bhaag)

Hamza Ali Abbasi (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Ehtisham (Chambaili)

Ali Azmat (Waar)

Nouman Habib (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Best Star Debut (Female)

Amna Ilyas (Zinda Bhaag)

Ainnie Jafri (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Maira Khan (Chambaili)

Amina Sheikh (Lamhay)

Aisha Khan (Waar)

Best Actor in Negative Role

Shafqat Cheema (Chaimbaili)

Shamoon Abbasi (Waar)

Javed Sheikh (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Mahnoor Usman (Siyyah)

Naseeruddin Shah (Zinda Bhaag)

Best Music

Sahir Ali Bhagga (Zinda Bhaag)

Chambaili (Najam Shiraz)

Shani and Kami (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Amir Munawar (Waar)

Wajahat Attre (Ishq Khuda)

Best Independent Film

Josh

Lamha

Siyaah

Best Singer Male

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Zinda Bhaag)

Abrar ul Haq (Zinda Bhaag)

Uzair Jaswal (Waar)

Shafqat Amanat Ali (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Rahat Fateh Ali (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Best Singer Female

Sanam Marvi (Ishq Khuda)

Abida Parveen (Ishq Khuda)

Zoe Viccaji (Lamha)

Iqra Ali (Zinda Bhaag)

Neeti Wagh (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Best Comic Role Male

Ismael Tara (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)

Zohaib (Zinda Bhaag)

