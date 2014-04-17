ARY Film Awards Held on 27th April, 2014

ARY Film awards is an upcoming award ceremony to be held in Pakistan on 27th April,2014 hosted by ARY Digital.All of the films released in 2013 are considered for nomination. The awards have been divided into two major categories named as Viewer’s choice, Jury Awards and Technician Awards.
You can cast your votes by sending a text message on 8038 with code. You can also cast online votes by clicking on this link.
Nomination of each category has been made. Lets have a look at the nominations.
Best Film
Waar
Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi
Zinda Bhaag
Chambaili
Ishq Khuda
Best Actor (Male)
Shaan (Waar)
Humayun Saeed (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Mohib Mirza (Lamha)
Khurram Patras (Zinda Bhaag)
Adnan Shah (Josh)
Ahsan Khan (Ishq Khuda)
Best Actor (Female)
Amna Ilyas (Zinda Bhaag)
Amina Sheikh (Lamha)
Hareem Farooq (Siyyah)
Mahnoor Baloch (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Aisha Khan (Waar)
Best Director
Islamil Jilani (Chambaili)
Meenu Gaur/Farjad (Zinda Bhaag)
Bilal Lashari (Waar)
Syed Ali Raza aka Usama (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Shahzad Rafique (Ishq Khuda)
Azfar Jafri (Siyyah)
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Hamza Ali Abbasi (Waar)
Nouman Habib (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Ehtisham (Chambaili)
Gohar Rasheed (Lamha)
Salman Ahmed Khan (Zinda Bhaag)
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Meesha Shafi (Waar)
Ainnie Jaffri (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Mahnoor Usman (Siyyah)
Naghma Begum (Zinda Bhaag)
Nyla Jafri (Josh)
Best Star Debut (Male)
Khurram Patras (Zinda Bhaag)
Hamza Ali Abbasi (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Ehtisham (Chambaili)
Ali Azmat (Waar)
Nouman Habib (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Best Star Debut (Female)
Amna Ilyas (Zinda Bhaag)
Ainnie Jafri (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Maira Khan (Chambaili)
Amina Sheikh (Lamhay)
Aisha Khan (Waar)
Best Actor in Negative Role
Shafqat Cheema (Chaimbaili)
Shamoon Abbasi (Waar)
Javed Sheikh (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Mahnoor Usman (Siyyah)
Naseeruddin Shah (Zinda Bhaag)
Best Music
Sahir Ali Bhagga (Zinda Bhaag)
Chambaili (Najam Shiraz)
Shani and Kami (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Amir Munawar (Waar)
Wajahat Attre (Ishq Khuda)
Best Independent Film
Josh
Lamha
Siyaah
Best Singer Male
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Zinda Bhaag)
Abrar ul Haq (Zinda Bhaag)
Uzair Jaswal (Waar)
Shafqat Amanat Ali (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Rahat Fateh Ali (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Best Singer Female
Sanam Marvi (Ishq Khuda)
Abida Parveen (Ishq Khuda)
Zoe Viccaji (Lamha)
Iqra Ali (Zinda Bhaag)
Neeti Wagh (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Best Comic Role Male
Ismael Tara (Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi)
Zohaib (Zinda Bhaag)
Remember, voting lines are open till 24th April,2014 (Thursday)
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant idea, article is good,
thats why i have read it entirely
I really like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, for the reason that
i wish for enjoyment, since this this web site conations genuinely fastidious funny stuff too.
Great site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to
some buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously,
thanks to your sweat!
Hello, its nice article concerning media print, we all be familiar with media is a enormous
source of data.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing,
nice written and include almost all important infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more
or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.