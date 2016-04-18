ARY Film Awards 2016: 10 Stars Who Truly Dazzled!

Film, Fashion and Fun …the ARY Film Awards 2016 covered it all!

On a star studded night in Dubai, when the biggest stars from the Entertainment Industry of Pakistan gathered together to celebrate and appreciate the revival of Pakistani Cinema, it led to a display like never before. Since the ARY Film Awards can be called the Oscars of the Pakistani Film Industry,everyone who showed up tried their best to nail their look and stand out in the crowd.

All the stars shined their brightest as they walked the ‘Tangy Orange Carpet’ to grace the event, but there were some who shined a little brighter than the rest that night!

Below is a list of 10 stars who truly dazzled in a night full of glittering stars:

1. Mahira Khan

Simply put, she nailed it. Mahira Khan was all dolled up in an exquisite Manish Malhotra creation.

???? @manishmalhotra05 @nishakundnani @jaipurgems #AFA16 A video posted by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 16, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

2. Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish looked elegant in an ivory custom-made Shehla Chatoor gown!

3. Ayesha Omar

The ‘Karachi sey Lahore’ actress, Ayesha Omar looked breathtaking wearing a Shehla Chatoor eastern yet edgy creation.

4. Amina Sheikh

The stunning Amina Sheilk looked ravishing in a bespoke Moori outfit!

The ever gorgeous Aamina Sheikh looks absolutely radiant in a bespoke Morri outfit at the ARY Film Awards 2016! #bespoke #MorriOfficial #AaminaSheikh #AFA2016 #AFA16 #Dubai A photo posted by Morri Official (@morriofficial) on Apr 18, 2016 at 3:49am PDT

5. Mawra Hocane

Mawra slayed her look in a Isabel Sanchis gown.

6. Cybil Chaudhry

Cybil looked drop dead gorgeous is a custom Élan gown.

Cybil looks drop dead gorgeous is a custom Élan gown at the ARY awards tonight. #élan #elancouture #westerncouture #ARY #Cybilchowdry @cybiljchowdhry A photo posted by Élan (@elanofficial) on Apr 16, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

7. Zeba Bakhtiyar

The evergreen, Zeba rocked a Shamaeel Ansari outfit giving serious competition to the girls half her age!

8. Saba Qamar

Saba stunned the crowd flaunting that flawless Maheen Khanwar gown and her gorgeous smile!

The Magical #SabaQamar looks Stupendous on the red carpet of #AFA16 #ARYFilmAwards #ModernPakistaniElites A video posted by Modern Pakistani Elites (@modernpakistanielites) on Apr 16, 2016 at 8:02pm PDT

9.Vaneeza Ahmed

The model, Vaneeza Ahmed looked absolutely radiant in a white Faraz Manan outfit.

#VaneezaAhmed stunned in #FarazManan at the #ARYFilmAwards. ????? #AFA16 #lovepakfashion A photo posted by #lovepakfashion (@lovepakfashion) on Apr 16, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

10. Fawad Khan

Our list would be incomplete without mentioning the only male celeb who dazzled so bright, he stole all the attention that there was to steal!

Thank you #afa for Such a sweet gesture #internationaliconaward at #aryfilmsawards2016 A photo posted by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Apr 16, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT





