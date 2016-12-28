Arshad Khan’s intimate photo shoot is the hottest gossip today

Earlier this year the dreamy green eyed Chai Wala took the internet by storm and had women going gaga over him in no time. Arshad Khan was photographed in Islamabad’s Sunday bazaar by Javeria Ali and that picture went viral. The 18 year old had bombardments of offer to work in movies, walk on ramps, star in dramas and what not.

Arshad Khan made sure that he would never do anything that is not honorable – that is being intimate with women or flaunting anything inappropriate on screen. However, the so called proclamations went down the drain when this very ‘honorable’ tea seller turned model/actor had his intimate pictures viral on the internet, and made people think twice about his nobility. Looks like money is your best friend, the term nothing ventured, nothing gained fits him perfect.

#arshadkhanofficial #arshadkhan @arshadkhan_official @arshadkhan.official #muskanjay chywala jawani k josh ma lolz A photo posted by Fashion & Cultural pakistan (@imran_raj999) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:53am PST

##teribeparwai teri be parwai #comingsoon #comingsoon2017 #muskanjay and #ArshadKhan #Chaiwala A photo posted by Muskan Jay (MJ) (@muskanjayofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:20am PST

In the video below, Arshad Khan told everyone how he’ll stick to the ‘gairat vala kaam.’ as his family’s honor is his priority.

