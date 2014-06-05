web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Uncategorized  »  Arranged Marriage

Arranged Marriage

Arranged Marriage

Drama Plot:

They say marriages are made in heaven. But then, there are also those who make them happen on earth. Though an arranged marriage may feel like a backward concept but such matches are still prevalent in our society.

Whether you marry someone with whom you’ve fallen in love with, or someone your parents have chosen, as a couple you are bound to go through some ups and downs. It’s just that if it’s an arranged marriage, it may take you a bit longer to understand the thought process of your partner.

Distracted and baffled man between his wife and love interest.

Director: Syed Ahmed Kamran

Writer: Mohsin Ali

Cast:

  • Agha Ali
  • Neelam Muneer
  • Sidra Batool
  • Ismat Zaidi
  • Shahreyar Zaidi
  • Saleem Miraj
  • Mahira Abbasi
  • Ismat Iqbal
  • Mustafa Kazmi and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch it here. 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

3 Comments

  1. Adminer jhon
    August 11, 2014 at 11:21 am

    Cool

  2. magnis-gaming.de
    February 1, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Ѕo our team staʏed. But, while remained in Lake Placid, our team visited bench; bowling, up
    110 Meter Ski Bar, fishing, and also I oƅtаined a
    brand new tattoo. Our company had a household dinneг at our camping
    ground in timbers on Camerous Garden pond. We went 6 wheeling as well aѕ had a
    great time.

  3. best baby gate for top of stairs with banister
    February 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    We posseѕs exact same scenario as you finish with our stair.

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.