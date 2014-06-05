Drama Plot:

They say marriages are made in heaven. But then, there are also those who make them happen on earth. Though an arranged marriage may feel like a backward concept but such matches are still prevalent in our society.

Whether you marry someone with whom you’ve fallen in love with, or someone your parents have chosen, as a couple you are bound to go through some ups and downs. It’s just that if it’s an arranged marriage, it may take you a bit longer to understand the thought process of your partner.

Distracted and baffled man between his wife and love interest.

Director: Syed Ahmed Kamran

Writer: Mohsin Ali

Cast:

Agha Ali

Neelam Muneer

Sidra Batool

Ismat Zaidi

Shahreyar Zaidi

Saleem Miraj

Mahira Abbasi

Ismat Iqbal

Mustafa Kazmi and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch it here.

