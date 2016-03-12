Anabiya – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

Anabiya is not just a story, it is a journey in pursuit of happiness and trust…

The story is all about an innocent girl, ‘Anabiya’ played by Neelum Munir who is a strong empowered women with immense patience and ability to accept fate. Though she’s always dreamt of finding true love in the form of her life partner, life treats her with the most unanticipated turn.

Kamran Jeelani plays the role of ‘Obaid’, her naïve and insecure husband who is a captive of his own ego.

Can life be more miserable? Anabiya’s should’ve been support becomes her worst enemy because of false suspicion…

On the other hand lies the story of Anabiya’ sister, Alishba (Azeeka Daniel) who too is living a nightmarefacing the wrath of character assassination in the hands of her husband Munib (Tipu Shareif)

Two sisters who have never been afraid of darkness in their lives…will the dark reality scare them now?

Despite all odds there is a guy, Qasim ( Nirvaan Nadeem) who sincerely loves Anabiya. Will he be able to fight the odds? Will he be able to save Anabiya?

This is a story about strong women ready to face all challenges….a story about helpless parents of socially disgraced daughters…

And a story about shrewd relatives’ conscious about their social status…

Writer: Atif Ali

Director: M. Iftikhar Iffi

Cast:

Neelum Munir as Anabiya

Tipu Sharif as Muneeb

Kamran Jeelani as Obaid

Azeeka Daniel as Alishba

Nirvaan Nadeem as Qasim

Khalid Anum as Anis

Semi Pasha as Sajida

Waseem Abbas as Zafar

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

