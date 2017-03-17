Amazing photography by Mehreen Jabbar totally got us off the guard

So Mehreen Jabbar tends to focus on her photography skills aswell along with her film making traits. We were stunned to see how beautifully she has shot these images and describes her travel diaries by posting pictures over Instagram and other social media mediums.
The Islamabad Motorway View
Brooklyn Mornings looks historic
Sun scrotched in Islamabad Afternoon
Brooklyn Winterstorm
Ancient Lahore View
London Bridge View
Cold Sunny London
Motorway Sunset (Islamabad)
Newyork Rainy Days
Summers in Newyork
Please follow and like us: