Amazing photography by Mehreen Jabbar totally got us off the guard

So Mehreen Jabbar tends to focus on her photography skills aswell along with her film making traits. We were stunned to see how beautifully she has shot these images and describes her travel diaries by posting pictures over Instagram and other social media mediums.

The Islamabad Motorway View

islamabad

Brooklyn Mornings looks historic

brooklyn-eve

Sun scrotched in Islamabad Afternoon

islo-noon

Brooklyn Winterstorm

brooklyn-winterstorm

Ancient Lahore View

lahore-view

London Bridge View

london-bridge-view

Cold Sunny London

london-cold-sunny-day

Motorway Sunset (Islamabad) 

motorway-sunset-islo

Newyork Rainy Days

newyork-rain

Summers in Newyork

newyork-summer

