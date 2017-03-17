Amazing photography by Mehreen Jabbar totally got us off the guard

So Mehreen Jabbar tends to focus on her photography skills aswell along with her film making traits. We were stunned to see how beautifully she has shot these images and describes her travel diaries by posting pictures over Instagram and other social media mediums.

The Islamabad Motorway View

Brooklyn Mornings looks historic

Sun scrotched in Islamabad Afternoon

Brooklyn Winterstorm

Ancient Lahore View

London Bridge View

Cold Sunny London

Motorway Sunset (Islamabad)

Newyork Rainy Days

Summers in Newyork

