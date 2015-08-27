Ali Zafar nailed it in Coke Studio!

It has not been a long while since Coke Studio season 8 has started but it has been the talk of the town. Every Pakistani is drooling over tracks since the first episode and Ali Zafar just added on to it.

Without a doubt Ali Zafar is a rock star himself and giving a performance like this wowed the viewers. His new song ‘Rockstar’ is rocking! Celebrities and people from all around the world are gaga over it.

The song starts on a low base but when he took over the stage, held the mike, which is the moment when we see the true rock star in him. It simply blew the minds of his fans and music lovers. Whether it’s his old song Channo or this fresh single Rockstar, Ali Zafar definitely knows how to impress his audience through his fun lyrics and upbeat tones.

Celebrities from all around the world are tweeting about it: