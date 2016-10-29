web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Actors And Their Unbelievable Transformation

Actors And Their Unbelievable Transformation

Just like anywhere in the world, these stars are under immense pressure to be at the top of their game. Be it their gorgeous looks, healthy mindset or perfect figures; they have to work hard to achieve all that. In doing so, they have become a source of fitspiration (fit+inspiration). Quite a few of the  celebrities have come a long way from what they used to look like and struggled to reach their goals in order to fulfill their dreams. Some of these transformations are quite surprising and amazing:

Sohai Ali Abro 

The selfiyan girl has always ruled the hearts with her drop dead gorgeous looks and flaunting those sharp features, she wasn’t always as stylish as she is now.

unnamed-2

Arjun Kapoor : 

Bollywood hunk who decided to shed the extra pounds piled up on his body was Arjun Kapoor, who’s younger years were spent as an obese individual. However with a strict and non-stop fitness regime, he was able to attain a more chiseled, muscled appearance.

02-20

 Mahnoor Baloch 

Just like Adeline she never ages! The woman looks as pretty as a picture and no matter how old she gets – it looks like she’s drank the elixir of life.

unnamed-4

Sonakshi Sinha

Daughter of  the legendary Shatrughan Sinha, was also quite chubby before she decided to enter the glamorous world of Bollywood. She gradually started losing the excess weight and now sports a healthy, beautiful figure.

04-11

Humayun Saeed :

The very successful heartthrob has come a long way, his transformation is worth the appreciation – he has certainly melted countless hearts and his upcoming movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi looks very promising!

unnamed-6

Ali Bhatt 

Among the youngest Bollywood stars currently, Alia used to be a carefree teenager who loved to snack and it showed. When Bollywood came calling, she started being careful and began following a strict fitness regime to tone down.

01-21

Kareena Kapoor 

The hot bebo was always on the chubbier side, she struggled a lot to burn off the pounds for a firmer, leaner body. Her hard work did eventually pay off.

14886198_1841754419394547_12467508_n

Adnan Sami 

Adnan Sami Khan’s eating habits led him to become morbidly obese which posed certain health risks. So, with the help of a diet plan, strict fitness regime and surgery. he was able to lose the dangerous amount of flab over a period of few years.

07-4

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy. Now, she has successfully been able to burn off those obstinate kgs after she gave birth in 2012. In 2015, she flaunted her slimmer self in the Longines advertisement.

unnamed-1

Ayesha Omer : 

The bubbly girl next door transformed into hotness overload quicker than you can imagine! The VJ turned actress/singer has certainly achieved a lot throughout her career.

unnamed-5

 

 

 

 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network. Her twitter handle is @PerachaKinza.

Related Posts

39 Comments

  1. Kovalski
    January 5, 2017 at 8:36 am

    cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos

  2. find this
    February 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    qETVK2 Real superb information can be found on blog.

  3. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    The acetone and consultation need in each history and may be painless but however recently clinical.

  4. exercise
    February 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    It is really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  5. liivery wraps tarporley
    February 5, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Im obliged for the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on

  6. tarporley truck wraps
    February 5, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post

  7. seo winsford
    February 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Very nice article. I certainly appreciate this website. Stick with it!

  8. kidsgrove web design
    February 5, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

  9. under eye wrinkles cream
    February 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog post.Really thank you!

  10. Custom Airbrushing Art Lifestyle Airbrush Kustom
    February 6, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    It as really a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful

  11. premium iptv
    February 6, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    This awesome blog is without a doubt interesting and besides factual. I have discovered a lot of useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  12. Engagement ring
    February 6, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    You are my inspiration, I have few blogs and often run out from post . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.

  13. comunitati de tigani- pentru problema tiganeasca
    February 6, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the style. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?

  14. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    This is a topic which is close to my heart Best wishes! Where are your contact details though?

  15. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on

  16. Valentines Day 2017 Whatsapp Status
    February 6, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

  17. is snapcash binary safe
    February 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Your style is really unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  18. Youtube video
    February 6, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Some really prime posts on this web site , saved to bookmarks.

  19. dallas tx chiropractor
    February 7, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Of course, what a magnificent website and educative posts, I will bookmark your site.All the Best!

  20. accessories
    February 7, 2017 at 3:07 am

    This excellent website certainly has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  21. Laine Baker
    February 7, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again.

  22. 1k daily profit youtube
    February 7, 2017 at 5:30 am

    I went over this internet site and I conceive you have a lot of excellent information, saved to my bookmarks (:.

  23. penny millionaire software
    February 7, 2017 at 6:41 am

    This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  24. Intellix Systems Trading App
    February 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

    This page definitely has all the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  25. click here
    February 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    This is a topic that as near to my heart Thank you! Where are your contact details though?

  26. online freelance jobs
    February 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This is one awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  27. Jacksonville
    February 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

  28. Vena System trading
    February 7, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Want more.

  29. hair loss treatment at home
    February 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    It is really a nice and useful piece of info. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  30. wood print box
    February 7, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    wow, awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.

  31. best looking motorcycle helmets
    February 7, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Very informative article.Much thanks again. Awesome.

  32. Tax Advisor
    February 7, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Some genuinely fantastic articles on this website , regards for contribution.

  33. binary options millionaire blueprint
    February 7, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

  34. Facebook Trends 2017
    February 8, 2017 at 3:59 am

    My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  35. United States housing bubble
    February 8, 2017 at 5:12 am

    This excellent website certainly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  36. rail freight transport systems
    February 8, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Cool.

  37. Boy Baby Shower Invitations
    February 8, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.

  38. premiers secours pediatriques
    February 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The whole look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  39. ebooks
    February 8, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Perfectly composed content material , regards for information.

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.