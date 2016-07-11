Aap Kay Liye – ARY Exclusive Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

Shaheer is a sophisticated rich business man but his property becomes the reason of his divorce, and that’s where the story begins. Shaheer’s own sister – along with her husband creates problems in his life because she is after his property. Washma who is a colleague to him comes in his life and falls in love with him. Although she belongs to a very middle class family but they get along and eventually marry each other.

But this class difference and the past remains a problem in their relationship.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar

Cast:

Faryal Mehmood as Shaheer’s Wife

Areej Fatima as Washma

Faisal Qureshi as Shaheer

Waseem Abbas as Imdad

Ghanna Ali as Areesha

Samina Peerzada as Nishat

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments