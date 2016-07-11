Aap Kay Liye – ARY Exclusive Digital Drama

Drama Plot :
Shaheer is a sophisticated rich business man but his property becomes the reason of his divorce, and that’s where the story begins. Shaheer’s own sister – along with her husband creates problems in his life because she is after his property. Washma who is a colleague to him comes in his life and falls in love with him. Although she belongs to a very middle class family but they get along and eventually marry each other.
But this class difference and the past remains a problem in their relationship.
Director: Badar Mehmood
Writer: Faiza Iftikhar
Cast:
- Faryal Mehmood as Shaheer’s Wife
- Areej Fatima as Washma
- Faisal Qureshi as Shaheer
- Waseem Abbas as Imdad
- Ghanna Ali as Areesha
- Samina Peerzada as Nishat
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
Please follow and like us:
I simply couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed
the standard info a person provide to your visitors? Is going to be back continuously in order to investigate cross-check new posts
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this website, for the reason that i want enjoyment, since
this this web page conations genuinely good funny material too.