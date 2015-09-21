A Vibrant Taste of Jawani at the PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week 2015

NOMI ANSARI AND JAWANI PHIR NAHI ANI

Nomi Ansari’s collection brought the rainbow to life, and his showstoppers proved to be the real eye candy!

A carnival of shades working together in perfect harmony, and who could do that better than our very own, King of Color, Nomi Ansari!The man sure knows how to wow the audience and brighten the ramp with his mesmerizing aesthetics.

Nomi Ansari showcased a bridal collection titled “Oudh” at PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2015. The designer took inspiration from the fragrance itself and expressed it in his collection in a bright and festive alluring display of colors. ‘Oudh’ made use of classic cultural elements, cuts, and silhouettes fused inwith a modern touch.

Playing with creativity, the designer mixed east with west, lehngas with capes and corsets. The collection comprised of an exclusive use of materials such as tulle, brocade and cotton net. ‘Oudh’ also highlighted a mixture of vintage elements and ethnic thematic motifs blended with rich and transitory colors allowing the collection to represent the characteristics of the theme itself.

Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, the newest Pakistani onscreen couple and superstars from the upcoming movie “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani”, walked the ramp, while “aik larki ko dekha” played in the background. Mehwish wore a modern twist of chatta patti lehenga, unapologetically colorful,paired with a black choli and sheer cape with detailed embroidery to go with.

A true audio and visual treat, and a perfect wrap to a perfect show, what more could we ask for?

