A round up of 2016: Whatever went viral

New year is just around the corner and to round it up we wanted to reminisce some major happenings that took the public by storm. Saying our farewells to the year 2016, this year came with various highs and lows and listing down the highlights will take you down the memory lane. 2017 is just around the corner and we couldn’t be happier! We have our fingers crossed and hoping for it to bring all the good things.

1.Tahir Ali Shah’s Mankind’s Angel

The song was released back in April and instantly had people going gaga over it. In it, Taher is dressed as an angel, driving home the point that he is “mankind’s angel.” Bombardment of several memes and tweets too took over the social media in matter of days.

2.Death of Amjad Sabri

Acclaimed Sufi singer and qawwali maestro Amjad Sabri was shot dead by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Karachi. The loss of popular icons like Junaid Jamshed, Qandeel Baloch and Edhi too occurred this year leaving the entire country in a state of major shock. Have a look the renowned icons who have departed.

3.Momina Mustehsan

The Afreen Afreen singer who’s nightingale voice made waves all over the social media became the ‘it’ girl after her killing performance in Coke Studio, she stole numerous hearts with her execution. The starlet got engaged to a US banker which led to massive heart breaks.

4. Solo honeymoon

Huma Mobin went to her honeymoon alone after her husbands visa was rejected and she made the best out of it! Her pictures spread like a wild fire all over the social media.

5. Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League’s leader Sheikh Rasheed left everyone in fits on when he decided to play a game of hide and seek with the police in Rawalpindi. In his pursuit to join PTI and AML protesters at Committee Chowk, Rasheed managed to take everyone, including the country’s media, on a spin. Within minutes, Rasheed had completely taken over the country’s Twitter, Facebook and several memes took over the internet.

6.The first transgender of Pakistan made her debut

Kami came out as the first transgender to model on a public platform, shortly after a video of brutal treatment of a member of the transgender community started surfacing the internet. Needless to say, the result was extremely powerful images and a lot of love, support, and affection for the transgender community.

#KamiSid, Pakistan’s first trans model poses for a photo shoot made possible by stylist Waqar J Khan, photographer Haseeb Siddiqui and #NighatMisbah!! #inclusion #transrights ???????????????????????? A photo posted by @highfashionpakistan on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

7.Arshad Khan aka Chai Waala

The 18 year old was photographed pouring tea at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar by photographer Javeria Ali. Thousands of love struck Twitter users quickly shared the picture, swooning over his piercing eyes, and #ChaiWala began trending across social media. The dreamy eyes man is now all set to make a career in Pakistani cinema with recent release of music video followed by his debut film.

8.Ban of Indian Movies

Cinema owners in Pakistan decided not to screen any Indian movies until tensions between two countries recede. This resulted in Pakistani films having higher probabilities to take over the box office. Films like Janaan, Lahore se Aaagey and 3 Bahadur took the cake.

9. Mannequin Challenge

The list of challenges of Dubsmash, boomerang clips and ice bucket was increased when the mannequin challenge took over the internet by storm and nearly every one did the challenge of staying still. The trend is where people remain frozen like a mannequin. Celebrities like Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed, Osman Khalid Butt and even the cast of Dobara Phir Se had were going gaga over this!

So this happened at Roots ! Haha what a great crowd. #MannequinChallenge A video posted by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) on Nov 27, 2016 at 1:54am PST

#dobaraphirse #25thnovember #promotions #mannequinchallenge #awesome A video posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Nov 11, 2016 at 4:10am PST

10.Feud of Faryal Makhdoom

British Boxer Amir Khan’s wife Snapchat outburst about how her mother in law is forcing to be her slave. Currently the quarrels between her and the in laws have become the hottest gossip.

Who’s with me? #faryalmakhdoom #womenempowerment #womanpower A photo posted by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

11.Mahira Khan among top 10 ‘Sexiest Asian Women

According to a poll conducted by UK-based newspaper Eastern Eye, Mahira ranked 10th, while Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra topped the list. Mahira – who will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees – is a new candidate on the list which has been published annually for almost a decade now.

???? A photo posted by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Aug 1, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

12.First-ever Pakistan Film Festival to take place in New York Dec. 3-4.



Film festival, the first-ever in the United States showcasing top-rated Pakistani movies, was held in New York from December 3-4, organized by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations. Movies like Lahore se Aagey, Dobara Phir Se, 3 Bahadur, Janaan and few more were screened there.

13.Sahir Lodhi’s debut Raasta



The host-turned-actor is gearing up for his film debut, Raasta, a project that he has not only acted in but also co-written, co-produced, and co-directed. According to Lodhi, The film is about a boy girl drama alongside of more elements that would keep the audience hooked.

14.Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed’s wedding

The two lovebirds tied the knot on December 18th, and the wedding was no less than a fairy tale. The couple is all set to begin a new chapter of their life, the hash tag #UrwaFarhan began tending while the wedding was going on.

Wife ????? A photo posted by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:02am PST

15. Hollywood’s notable deaths

There have been so many shocking deaths in the entertainment world in 2016 and we are ready for the new year to start already. The news of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher‘s untimely passing has left the world in mourning and there are so many other stars that died this year as well.

The year kicked off with the loss of David Bowie, who lost his battle to cancer at the age of 69. Other major losses in January included Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman and Rene Angelil, the husband of Celine Dion.

Some of the other shocking deaths throughout the year include actor Anton Yelchin dying in a freak car accident, singer Christina Grimmie being killed at her meet and greet by a deranged fan, Prince‘s untimely death at the age of 57, and the recent loss of George Michael due to heart failure.

Year 2016 came with it’s highs and lows and now that we wave good bye and saying good riddance to it – we really really hope 2017 brings good! Happy Happy New Years, it’s about time you make your new years resolutions and then stick to it (fingers crossed on sticking to it)

