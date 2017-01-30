9 Pakistani men who will make you a little unsteady

Going gaga over some sexy men is totally justified because they make you weak in the knees and your heart certainly skips a beat when you see them. So all you girls – besides drooling over all the handsome hunks of Hollywood do you think there are men here in Pakistan who rule your hearts? With those dreamy eyes, flawless jaw lines, terrific build and killer smile – the following men can sweep you off of your feet by a look solely. Though they are an eye candy but the kind that you want to keep to yourself forever! Have a look these Pakistani celebrities that are so crush-able!

1.Hamza Ali Abbasi

2. Fawad Khan

3.Sikandar Rizvi

3.Bilal Ashraf

JANAAN all the way!!! How many of you will come and watch JANAAN this Eid Ul AZHA? Karachi Nueplex bookings opened:))) #janaan #bilalashraf #myjanaan #ashrafbilal A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Aug 28, 2016 at 4:19am PDT

4.Adeel Hussain

‘Hammad’ #dobaraphirse#character#actor#pakistaniactors#pakistanicinema A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Nov 28, 2016 at 3:54am PST

5.Mikaal Zulfiqar

Waiting for the shot #Throwback #Canada #filming #nbnb #toronto A photo posted by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:50am PST

6.Sheheryar Munawar

7.Imran Abbas

A photo posted by IMRAN ABBAS ????? ???? (@imranabbas.official) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

8.Osman Khalid Butt



9.Humayun Saeed

