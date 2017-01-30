9 Pakistani men who will make you a little unsteady

web analytics
Going gaga over some sexy men is totally justified because they make you weak in the knees and your heart certainly skips a beat when you see them. So all you girls – besides drooling over all the handsome hunks of Hollywood do you think there are men here in Pakistan who rule your hearts? With those dreamy eyes, flawless jaw lines, terrific build and killer smile – the following men can sweep you off of your feet by a look solely. Though they are an eye candy but the kind that you want to keep to yourself forever! Have a look these Pakistani celebrities that are so crush-able!

1.Hamza Ali Abbasi

2. Fawad Khan

3.Sikandar Rizvi 

Image result for sikandar rizvi gif

3.Bilal Ashraf 

4.Adeel Hussain

‘Hammad’ #dobaraphirse#character#actor#pakistaniactors#pakistanicinema

A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on

5.Mikaal Zulfiqar 

Waiting for the shot #Throwback #Canada #filming #nbnb #toronto

A photo posted by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar) on

6.Sheheryar Munawar

Image result for sheheryar munawar gif

7.Imran Abbas

8.Osman Khalid Butt

9.Humayun Saeed

 

 

