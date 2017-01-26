9 Celebrities on Instagram who will reaffirm your belief in love

web analytics
Finding your one true love and spending the rest of your life with them is no less than a blessing. These couples give you relationship goals, because couples who take awesome pictures together stays together.. no? They always under major paparazzi scrutiny and looked high upon. These celebs on Instagram will certainly make you think twice about reconsidering that proposal you’ve just received!

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed

 Ali Safina and Hira Tareen

Shehroze Sabzwari and Saira Shehroze

Love always ???? @shahrozsabzwari

A photo posted by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on

 Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana

Getting started – many happy returns of the day

A photo posted by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on

Salman Saquib and Hira Salman

??

A photo posted by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) on

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan

ME n YOU..

A photo posted by Danish (@danishtaimoor16) on

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gillani

Yes it’s cold…no it’s not!

A video posted by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan

#onourwayto#BritanniaFilmfareAwards

A photo posted by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network. Her twitter handle is @PerachaKinza.

