9 Celebrities on Instagram who will reaffirm your belief in love

Finding your one true love and spending the rest of your life with them is no less than a blessing. These couples give you relationship goals, because couples who take awesome pictures together stays together.. no? They always under major paparazzi scrutiny and looked high upon. These celebs on Instagram will certainly make you think twice about reconsidering that proposal you’ve just received!
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed
Ali Safina and Hira Tareen
Groove is in the plane ??????@alisafina nice traveling selfie yo! I liike it. #enroute #lahore #mosaic #selfie #wewerebored #AliSafina #HiraTareen
A photo posted by Hira Tareen (@htareen) on
Shehroze Sabzwari and Saira Shehroze
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana
Getting started – many happy returns of the day
A photo posted by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on
Salman Saquib and Hira Salman
Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan
A photo posted by Danish (@danishtaimoor16) on
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza
Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gillani
A video posted by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan