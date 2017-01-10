7 Shervani looks that are plain wow

A well tailored suit to women has immense value, it’s probably the biggest turn on. If there was a competition of suits vs sweats, suits will always win no doubt. Men in suits can effortlessly have plenty of heads turn and have some smirks their way, but have you ever thought about how a Shirvaani can too transform a look? I mean don’t get me wrong, a suit has it’s significance, but desi men tend to wear a Shirvani on special occasions.

Back in those days when your parents tied the knot, a massive trend of Shirvaani was on the roll. Grand dholki’s and endless musical sessions would take place, though events like shendi have taken over the public now. Pick up any album of your chachu or mamu from ten years ago and you’ll know how cute Shirvani’s looked.

These men will prove how a Shirvani looks will make a man look downright stunning.

Humayun Saeed:



#Repost @inkquarterly with @repostapp ??? News Byte: The soon to be held #TBCW2015 will be having a very exciting third day as Humayun Saeed will be walking as the showstopper for leading jewelry brand #Damas. #humayunsaeed A photo posted by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on Dec 8, 2015 at 5:24am PST

Abdullah Ejaz:

#moustache #infashion #newtrend2017 #abdullahejaz #amiradnan #khawarriaz A photo posted by Syed Abdullah Ejaz (@abdullahejazofficial) on Dec 1, 2016 at 1:06pm PST

Ahsan Khan:

A photo posted by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial) on Jun 20, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Imran Abbas:



Pakistan Fashion Week Doha, Qatar. A photo posted by IMRAN ABBAS ????? ???? (@imranabbas.official) on May 1, 2015 at 7:31am PDT

Osman Khalid Butt:



Mikaal Zulfiqaar:



Loved these clothes @deepaknfahadd #Filming #movie #actor #lahore Get ready for an #epic #Menswear #eastern A photo posted by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:27am PST

Danish Taimoor:

JUMMA MUBARAK.. #emraanrajput new men wear collection.. #theroyalraj photography by #yassersadiq A photo posted by Danish (@danishtaimoor16) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:28am PST

Have we changed your perception?

