7 Shervani looks that are plain wow

A well tailored suit to women has immense value, it’s probably the biggest turn on. If there was a competition of suits vs sweats, suits will always win no doubt. Men in suits can effortlessly have plenty of heads turn and have some smirks their way, but have you ever thought about how a Shirvaani can too transform a look? I mean don’t get me wrong, a suit has it’s significance, but desi men tend to wear a Shirvani on special occasions.
Back in those days when your parents tied the knot, a massive trend of Shirvaani was on the roll. Grand dholki’s and endless musical sessions would take place, though events like shendi have taken over the public now. Pick up any album of your chachu or mamu from ten years ago and you’ll know how cute Shirvani’s looked.
These men will prove how a Shirvani looks will make a man look downright stunning.
Humayun Saeed:
Abdullah Ejaz:
#moustache #infashion #newtrend2017 #abdullahejaz #amiradnan #khawarriaz
Ahsan Khan:
Imran Abbas:
Pakistan Fashion Week Doha, Qatar.
Osman Khalid Butt:
Walked the ramp at #QHBCW tonight for Munib Nawaz (whose sharp wit & blunt, biting humor was an absolute riot backstage for one fish-out-of-water Obi) – was so surreal hearing ‘Rang De Chunar’ – aka the Qawwali from #BaluMahi – during the walk. Almost turned into Balu for a second there. Thank you, Munib! Hope I was able to do as you instructed seconds before we went on the ramp, haha! Outfit: @munibnawaz Jewellery: @samreenvance
Mikaal Zulfiqaar:
Loved these clothes @deepaknfahadd #Filming #movie #actor #lahore Get ready for an #epic #Menswear #eastern
Danish Taimoor:
Have we changed your perception?