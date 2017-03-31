web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  7 Crazy make up hacks to ease your life!!

7 Crazy make up hacks to ease your life!!

I know girls these days are super super busy with their work and stuff , so what requires the most is just to put on some makeup instantly for your go-to look , however one thing we always tend to forget is to make sure if any bacteria or germs are attacking our blushon brushes or hiding inside our beauty blender, ofcourse while dapping the shadow or putting on some blush to your cheeks may result in acne and other skin troubles which definitely on our busy schedule to take care of.

Makeup GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So instead of putting yourself in an awkward situation its necessary its important to keep your makeup items all clean and tidy and trust the below hacks are not even time consuming , they can be done simply in less time.

Fashion GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Compact Cleaning: Spray pricks of any make fixer or even some perfume would do good on makeup compact to kill the germs.

17577797_171536743366750_291021284_n

Lipstick Cleanse: Its important to have clean and germ free lipstick , so an important hack is to refrigerate the lipstick for 24 hours.

17690140_171538066699951_623070006_n

Beauty Blender Cleanse: Clean your beauty blender with some cleaning powder and rinse it with the plain water after that you may dip the blender in water to microwave the same for a minute. Tah-dah clean blenders!! 🙂

17577944_171538603366564_1558668509_n

Compact Application: To set up your foundation over the skin you may apply compact powder all over before applying foundation , this application will keep your foundation stay put and will not run at all.

17618848_171540646699693_350857400_n

Stayed Eye Shadows: You would want to put your eye shadow for really long time, then try applying any jumbo pencil as a base for the shadow and then apply the shadow, it will stay on the lids.

17671275_171544750032616_697395125_n

Contoured Brush: If you lack a contouring  brush then here is a simple hack to pin your blush on brush with bobby pins and get luscious contoured face structure.

17690953_171548523365572_708354656_n

Perfect Wing: To get a perfect eye-liner put some scotch tape with the acute angle of the outer V of your eye and draw the following line.

17690240_171549930032098_408068427_n

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

Related Posts

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.