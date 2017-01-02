6 Times Hareem Farooq slayed in black

2016 turned out to be good for Hareem Farooq, apart from shedding some major weight, the starlet has upped her game a notch or two in terms of style, fashion and profession. We love the bubbly girl in all the gorgeous colors under the sun, but when it comes to black – Hareem goes an extra mile to look and certainly blows you away! The Dobara Phir Se actress flaunts some outfits in black which are slay worthy.
1. She looks super chic in this stylish cold shoulder kurta by Zainab Chhotani
2.Like a feisty fox in these pants and top
grab your copies of @nichelifestyle this month! cover story @dobaraphirse! along with adeel hussain and sanam saeed! hair make up and photography by @athershahzadofficial #nichelifestyle #coverstory #dobaraphirse #film #athershehzad #aryfilms #hareemfarooq #adeelhussain #sanamsaeed #toobasiddique #shazkhan #atiqaodho #mehreenjabbarfilm
A photo posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on
3.This is a salute worthy outfit by Sonya Battla
4. She looks like she stepped out of a fairy-tale in this dress by Natasha Kamal
Amazing night! loved wearing the beautiful dress by @natashakamalofficial loving my #ITLOOK #bronzeblondehair #LOREALPRO #lovingit loved being the first L’Oreal Professional IT girl for S/S 2016! make up by the wonderful @faizas.salon prep by @royli.salon and obviously hair by the magician himself @tarekrizk1 for more updates on the latest trends follow @lorealpropk ??????
A photo posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on
5. Lehenga choli paired with a peach dupatta by Saira Rizwan is gorgeous
6. Looking like a boss in this sexy dress by Misha Lakhani
She really turned on the heat with all her black numbers, didn’t she?