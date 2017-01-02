web analytics
6 Times Hareem Farooq slayed in black

2016 turned out to be good for Hareem Farooq, apart from shedding some major weight, the starlet has upped her game a notch or two in terms of style, fashion and profession. We love the bubbly girl in all the gorgeous colors under the sun, but when it comes to black – Hareem goes an extra mile to look and certainly blows you away! The Dobara Phir Se actress flaunts some outfits in black which are slay worthy.

1. She looks super chic in this stylish cold shoulder kurta by Zainab Chhotani 

2.Like a feisty fox in these pants and top

3.This is a salute worthy outfit by Sonya Battla

4. She looks like she stepped out of a fairy-tale in this dress by Natasha Kamal

5. Lehenga choli paired with a peach dupatta by Saira Rizwan is gorgeous

6. Looking like a boss in this sexy dress by Misha Lakhani

She really turned on the heat with all her black numbers, didn’t she?

