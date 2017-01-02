6 Times Hareem Farooq slayed in black

2016 turned out to be good for Hareem Farooq, apart from shedding some major weight, the starlet has upped her game a notch or two in terms of style, fashion and profession. We love the bubbly girl in all the gorgeous colors under the sun, but when it comes to black – Hareem goes an extra mile to look and certainly blows you away! The Dobara Phir Se actress flaunts some outfits in black which are slay worthy.

1. She looks super chic in this stylish cold shoulder kurta by Zainab Chhotani

Couldn’t have asked for a better dress! perfect for a baraat thank you @zainabchottaniofficial ?????? #weddingseason #favcombo #blackandgold #velvet #winterweddings?? A photo posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:47am PST

2.Like a feisty fox in these pants and top



3.This is a salute worthy outfit by Sonya Battla



4. She looks like she stepped out of a fairy-tale in this dress by Natasha Kamal

5. Lehenga choli paired with a peach dupatta by Saira Rizwan is gorgeous

there is nothing more refreshing than a good laugh in the middle of some serious posing!!! last night at #plbw16 show stopper the wonderful @sairarizwan_official and hair and makeup by @nabila_salon thank you you making me look so good ?????? A photo posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on Sep 30, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

6. Looking like a boss in this sexy dress by Misha Lakhani

She really turned on the heat with all her black numbers, didn’t she?

for those who missed all the live fun of the karachi event on my snapchat can follow me and not miss the live updates of the lahore event! snapchat code: hareem.farooq #LOREAL #THISISIT #mybronzeblond #lovingit #ITGIRL ???? A video posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on Apr 12, 2016 at 4:50am PDT

