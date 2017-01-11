web analytics
6 Everyday hairstyle from Sanam Saeed

As much as we worship high fashion hair ‘dos, in reality we seldom have the time to execute them. To strike the perfect balance between functional and cute, we took inspiration from the Queen of Casual Hair – Sanam Saeed. Here are 5 pretty hairstyles that you can flaunt… without spending an hour on it!

1.Wavy Glam

A little hairspray and curling iron will result in lose waves – giving you a softer casual look.

2.High Bun

Doesn’t this scream stylish diva? Up your game with this classy bun and look chic.

3.Mohaowk Braids

The half mohaowk braids give you the dramatic look you want to flaunt, this hairstyle is stylish and will amp up the fun vibe.

4.Half Band

Here’s a look that is super pretty! Pick out thick strands from the front of your hair and braid backwards. Remember to secure them properly with the help of elastic bands and bobby pins.

5.Braided Bun

This tiara kind hairdo is probably the best one, western or eastern – this style will compliment any outfit and you’ll look like a princess!

6. Lower Ponytail

This is definitely the trendiest one, classy and feminine. Try this one to your next gathering of friends or even a work party.

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

