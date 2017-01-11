6 Everyday hairstyle from Sanam Saeed

As much as we worship high fashion hair ‘dos, in reality we seldom have the time to execute them. To strike the perfect balance between functional and cute, we took inspiration from the Queen of Casual Hair – Sanam Saeed. Here are 5 pretty hairstyles that you can flaunt… without spending an hour on it!

1.Wavy Glam

A little hairspray and curling iron will result in lose waves – giving you a softer casual look.

@babarzaheerofficial @bohemebykanwal thank you for my kind of fun easy desi look!! Fun new #talkshow coming soon! A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Dec 15, 2016 at 3:46am PST

2.High Bun

Doesn’t this scream stylish diva? Up your game with this classy bun and look chic.

@remaluxe clothes, bags and jewellery!! Xx A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Oct 15, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

3.Mohaowk Braids



The half mohaowk braids give you the dramatic look you want to flaunt, this hairstyle is stylish and will amp up the fun vibe.

#dobaraphirse #pressrelease #25thnovember @shehlachatoor @nabila_salon ???????????????????? A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:30am PST

4.Half Band



Here’s a look that is super pretty! Pick out thick strands from the front of your hair and braid backwards. Remember to secure them properly with the help of elastic bands and bobby pins.

@shehlachatoorofficial #mehmaannawaaz #semifinals #hairandmakeup by @madiha.qaiser #cookoff #lastday #seetv A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Jul 2, 2016 at 2:14am PDT

5.Braided Bun



This tiara kind hairdo is probably the best one, western or eastern – this style will compliment any outfit and you’ll look like a princess!

@zarifaisaldesigns @athershahzadofficial #mehmaannawaaz #seetv #keepitsimple #dontmissit #cookoff A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Jun 18, 2016 at 1:05pm PDT

6. Lower Ponytail



This is definitely the trendiest one, classy and feminine. Try this one to your next gathering of friends or even a work party.

