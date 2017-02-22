5 Weirdest Fashion Trends You Can Ever Come Across

There are fashion opps and fashion Ohhs aswell but not all the fashion trends are ought to be liked.

Well this looks like the whole bedroom turn into an attire with frizzled hair is way quirky.

“When mom said boriya bistara baandh k likal jaa ghar se” #shedidit #wierdfashion #cantstoplaughing A post shared by Prashamsa (@prashamsagadtaula) on Sep 8, 2015 at 7:05am PDT

This multicolored hat dress is a catch to the eyes on ramp shows.

Fan dress A post shared by wierd fashion (@wierd_fashion) on Oct 27, 2012 at 6:57am PDT

Whoaa!! looks like swimming tubes can be some major art of work and ofcourse the unmatched prints too.

A post shared by Fashion Police (@thewierdestfashion) on Nov 17, 2013 at 8:16am PST

Looks like this bride has the longest segmented veil with whole net dress. Definitely the weirdest.

A post shared by Fashion Police (@thewierdestfashion) on Nov 17, 2013 at 8:14am PST

And Lastly , this chicken on the head is literally describing “Chitta kookar Baneray Te”

#eveningtoremember #magnumparty16 #surrealism . A post shared by Ali Xeeshan (@alixeeshantheaterstudio) on Sep 22, 2016 at 5:38am PDT

