5 Quirky Acts Adil Did In Drama Serial “Ghayal” That Makes Us Watch Agian

See 5 weirdest Deeds Adil did in drama serial Ghayal that are totally off the guard.

Stalking Tooba while she is busy shopping around with her future better half. Adil’s passion for approaching Tooba grew dangerously stronger.

Mean Machine.? A photo posted by Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtazofficial) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Pretending all subtle infront of his parents and other family relatives not knowing the cruel intentions Adil holds for Tooba, this weirdness was unbearable for Tooba’s existence.

Weather at its best!?????? loving it A photo posted by Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtazofficial) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:37am PST

The Abduction of Tooba and Geeti for Adils’s inner satisfaction led a massive destruction to the whole family leaving them hurtfully helpless.

Ghayal????????????? Starting This Thursday , 8 Pm, Only on #arydigital A photo posted by Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtazofficial) on Jul 18, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

The erosion of Tooba’s honor weakened her nerves , it led to the detachment of Tooba’s love as her engagement was annulled, She suffers pain and anxiety to the extreme.

Handsup???? A photo posted by Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtazofficial) on Jun 1, 2016 at 1:52am PDT

Adil as a homicidal junky never segregated the difference between his family members as his thirst was not quenched , His situation was also awfully painful as he lacked a good social surrounding.

???? A photo posted by Goher Mumtaz (@gohermumtazofficial) on Dec 14, 2015 at 8:27am PST

This play has embedded another side of love in our hearts, If you have missed this amazing play of love & war then you are just a click away to watch the complete episode of drama serial Ghayal. Cheers!

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments