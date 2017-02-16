5 Celebrity Couples That Makes Us Fall In Love!

Danish Taimoor & Aiza Khan, The most lovely couple as their chemistry is so powerful on and off screen both, They are a young heart stealers.
Mikaal Zulfiqar & Sara Mikaal, Looks so perfect with each other , they look classy and compliment each other’s individuality.
Ali Zafar & Ayesha Fazli, are a stunner couple and their presence brings color to the screen. Ali & Ayesha looks amazingly cute together.
Atif Aslam & Sara Atif Aslam, are made for each other as they look amazingly wonderful together. This tall sleek Couple definitely tops our chart.
Bilal Qureshi & Uroosa Qureshi, The blend of two states , both looks insanely cute together , these love birds makes us go “Aww”.