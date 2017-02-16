5 Celebrity Couples That Makes Us Fall In Love!

Danish Taimoor & Aiza Khan, The most lovely couple as their chemistry is so powerful on and off screen both, They are a young heart stealers.

One the best pic from Mehndi #tbt . . #aizakhan #danishtaimoor #wedding #goals #couplegoals? A post shared by Aiza Khan Ayeza (@iaizadanish) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:50am PST

Mikaal Zulfiqar & Sara Mikaal, Looks so perfect with each other , they look classy and compliment each other’s individuality.

A post shared by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar) on Jul 20, 2016 at 1:02am PDT

Ali Zafar & Ayesha Fazli, are a stunner couple and their presence brings color to the screen. Ali & Ayesha looks amazingly cute together.

Blessed is a man who finds a woman who chooses to love him for the man he was/is and not what comes with him. From my days of being a struggling singer to now. My biggest inspiration in life. @ayeshafazli. Shot by @abdullahharisfilms for @hellopakistan A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:16am PST

Atif Aslam & Sara Atif Aslam, are made for each other as they look amazingly wonderful together. This tall sleek Couple definitely tops our chart.

Last Night at #RoyalPalm #Pakistan @daartistphoto A post shared by Atif Aslam Official???? (@atifaslam____official) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

Bilal Qureshi & Uroosa Qureshi, The blend of two states , both looks insanely cute together , these love birds makes us go “Aww”.

A post shared by Bilal Qureshi (@bilal.qureshi) on Sep 18, 2016 at 6:55am PDT

