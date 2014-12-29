The year 2014 is ending and it has been a memorable year for ARY Digital and its viewers. ARY Digital has been one of the most watched entertainment channels in Pakistan and across borders as well where ARY Digital dramas are the main attraction. While this year is ending we are going to take you to the flashback of some of the popular ARY Digital dramas which ended their journey in 2014 but they are always remembered.

‘Pyarey Afzal’ is a heart touching story of a young man’s struggle, to win the woman of his dreams using words to paint canvases of love and affection. Till date it is the most watched drama and no one can forget about it. The end of the drama made everyone cry and this stayed in the mind of all the viewers forever. Hamza Ali Abbasi played the lead role and he made the drama even more enjoyable with his acting skills and the perfect look for being pyarey Afzal.

‘Arranged Marriage’ is a story about a couple who tied a knot in an arranged marriage for the happiness of their families. The boy was in love with another girl and he tried his best to get her and in this process he would never respect his wife and this karma gave him a lesson that he would never forget. All three characters were up to the mark in the drama but Neelum Muneer and Sidra Batool were so skillfully playing their roles that a viewer could relate to it.

‘Shikwa‘ is a story of a struggling family facing the harsh realities of life. Family comprises of a single mother with two daughters and a son, who is now the only support for the entire family in every thick and thin. They crave to achieve best in life, negating their faith and destiny. This drama ended on a happy note where everyone gets what they want. Soniya Hussain very well transformed herself from a a teenage girl to a mother of one which made the drama even more intense.

In this life one cannot trust anyone, not even their close ones. ‘Koi Nahi Apna’ is a story of a once happy couple, torn apart by the pressures of daily life; their once perfect family is destroyed by distrust and suspicion. Alveera and Hamza fell in love and get married despite all the opposition from their parents. This wasn’t accepted by Alveera’s father and he tried his best for this marriage to break. Fahad Mustafa was playing Hamza’s role while Sarwat Gillani was Alveera and the chemistry made this drama a beautiful one.

Comedy is something that one always looks forward to and ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewa’ is one of the most watched comedy dramas. This ARY Digital drama is a story of two families living in upper and lower stories of a house. The householder Aleem-ud-Din lives upstairs with his family consisting of his wife Nunhi, a divorced daughter Bhunarya, a son Maqsood and daughter-in-law Rooh Afzaa. While Qudussi’s widow, Shakooran live downstairs as tenant with her three daughters Khajusta Jahan, Badraka Jahan, Shagufta Jahan and a son Abdul Wudood Ahmad. Hina Dilpazer who is also known as Momo from ‘Bulbulay’ played about 15 roles in this drama and all of them were different from each other. When this drama ended many were sad for it but yet this will always be on the top of the list when asked for a comedy Pakistani drama.

These top five dramas would take you to nostalgia and we hope that 2015 will be a prosperous life for you. Happy New Year in advance!

