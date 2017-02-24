web analytics
Hollywood’s Beautiful Red Hair Celebrities

Whether the trend is to dye your hair into fashion colour or you keep em’ all black the most sultry and attractive are the orange and red heads . So here are some list of Hollywood actresses that look absolutely beautiful and striking.

Kristen Stewart:looks beautiful with the orangy-redish hair colour , although she is a frequent colour changer but this is her colour.

Rachel McAdams: has changed her colour recently and looks absolutely a stunner.

Jessica Chastain: look no further as Jessica is on the loose and hell yeah she looks lightening with the combo of orange head with red lipstick.

Christina Hendricks: Gives the red head goals as her short wavy hair and glowy glam is heaven.

Julianne Moore: the beautiful actress flaunts enough her copper/red strands in its glory. Definitely red is her colour.

Amy Adams, is always gorgeous in every colour and treats style with much sense.

Emma Stone: From dark head to blond and then changed into a red headed girl, Emma is effortlessly elegant in all ways.

Lindsay Lohan, is a legally red headed actress and surely fits for Ariel character.

