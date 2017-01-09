14 Thoughts you have while putting on make up

web analytics
1.OK I literally have seven minutes before I have to leave the house, let’s make this quick.

636079175985561469-267399224_200_s

2. I didn’t even know you could GET hair on your cheeks. 

3.Does primer really matter?

4. I’ve actually been pretty pleased since I switched to BB cream.

5.Shit, my eyebrows look bad. Why do i make that face? 

6.Need more blending. We’re blending and blending and blending, this is the most I’ve worked out this week!

7.Do I need to contour?

8.I really should clean my make up brushes man!

enhanced-14624-1458310956-2

9.Oh make up Gods, please give me the strength to make my eye liners match.

10.Red lipstick or a nude one? Maybe pink. Where is my shade! 

FavoriteLippie

11.Okay that’s too much blush..

12.There’s no such thing as too much highlighter.. hello sparkly!

maxresdefault

13.Not too bad huh? Or is that too much face powder? Errgg!

14. Never mind, guess i’ll just go natural.

NoMakeup

 

 

 

 

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

