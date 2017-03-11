web analytics
13 Colors to wear for this Summer!

So we all have a crave for summer wardrobe  and everytime you open your closet you find no good pair to wear. So the hunch gets intense and massive by the time goes by. So what are the happening colours to wear for this summer’s may help you to grab your cool top or a nice kurta to wear.

Confessions GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Red Fiesta:

 

images-2

Peach Echo

51367-4-pnk

Fuchsia Blend

7fe09f26ae755865bcead9fd4f0c61b9

Rose Quartz

a28fb5236853a8bc19e5739514cccdb1

Snorkel Blue

db1e7a8cd1e72d95000d2ae10dd2bc28

Play with Pink

7386984-1-zephyr

Flashed Green

379ede5100000578-3761798-image-m-67_1472335119173

Sun kissed bronze

997129_4d1b971eeddc6c7607000857

Coral vibes

fac0585f3f84ac1ba9a5ae9c6100d3ba

Vibrant Magenta

c832e2add764e883198dad3090a844a5

Chartreuse Glow

buqwt3555neonyellowbd

Love Teal

15106748-reflecting-pond-1

Alice Blue

blue-top-and-grid-skirt-2

So grab your favorite colour this summer to fill your empty wardrobe 🙂

Confessions GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

