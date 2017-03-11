13 Colors to wear for this Summer!

So we all have a crave for summer wardrobe and everytime you open your closet you find no good pair to wear. So the hunch gets intense and massive by the time goes by. So what are the happening colours to wear for this summer’s may help you to grab your cool top or a nice kurta to wear.

Red Fiesta:

Peach Echo

Fuchsia Blend

Rose Quartz

Snorkel Blue

Play with Pink

Flashed Green

Sun kissed bronze

Coral vibes

Vibrant Magenta

Chartreuse Glow

Love Teal

Alice Blue

So grab your favorite colour this summer to fill your empty wardrobe 🙂

