Dobara Phir Se – seems like an emotional roller coaster, so best be ready to shed some tears and laugh at the same time! The film was meant to be released on Eid Ul Fitr, but due the turn of events things didn’t go according to arrangement and the movie was postponed.

On one side – films like Janaan, Actor In Law and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai, started off after DPS – and now they are all set to go the big screens – however, DPS took a while to do so. It’s a great news for all the fans of the cast members and just like us they all must be super excited (fingers crossed).

Dobara Phir Se will release on November 25th and since the trailer was released a long time ago, let’s have a look at it again.



The trailer shows us a picture into the lives several of individuals, including Ali Kazmi, Adeel Hussain, Sanam Saeed, Hareem Farooq, Atiqa Odho, Tooba Siddiqui, and Shaz Khan. Whilst Kazmi and Saeed seem like a content couple who have it all under control, Adeel Hussain plays the role of a man who’s afraid of commitments.

Knowing the fact that theaters will be flooded with various movies this Eid, we all are eager to find out about what Dobara Phir Se has for us locked up! So are you as excited as we are?

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments