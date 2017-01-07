10 Winter outfits that you want to steal from Pakistani celebs

The winters marks the arrival of cozy blankets, hot coffees and soups, plus some major peanuts paired with a movie night. Getting out of your hoodie and socks is like a torment, I mean who would want to step out of these warm babies?
However, there are some people who give us style goals, Pakistani celebrities manage to up their game and flaunt those winter outfits flawlessly. These people might actually motivate you to step out in some leather jackets and a cashmere – cutting a dash.
1. Ainy Jaffri:
The lead of Balu Mahi looks chic in this leather jacket, boots, and that fabulous scarf wrapped around adds that oomph to her complete attire.
That pout though!
2. Osman Khalid Butt:
Ever since the YouTube funny man switched over to TV and movies he has managed to set the cinema on fire! It’s no newsflash that the actor has an eerie resemblance to Orlando Bloom, he actually looks pretty damn handsome in this jacket!
Singing takes my breath away-yyy*
3.Humaima Malick:
The saucy actress is very well knows for her uber dressing sense, with that Burberry scarf paired with a long cream coat – Malick looks like she just walked out of a ramp.
Hello everyone 🙂 I wanted to thank each and Everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes that came from all over the world. It totally made getting a year older worth it. ????I’m super happy spent loads of quality time with family and friends, getting back to work soon now ???? stronger, better and faster ???? #sendingpyaartoyouall #nohate #spreadpostivity #shukarAllah
She looks super pretty bare faced too..
4. Bilal Ashraf:
The Janaan and Yalghaar heart throb can make any woman weak in the knees (you know that already!) A leather jacket gives him that bad boy look and we love it!
5. Mawra Hocane:
How adorable does this starlet look posing with the life-size Olaf? The bubbly actress has the spark of making everything look terrific, all she needs to do is spin her magic wand! The puffy jacket paired with those Adidas sneakers are love.
6.Momina Mustehsan:
Not only she has a nightingale voice, she’s also a fashion diva. Add this beige coat on your shopping list if you intend to flaunt yourself this winter.
Bumped into this cute guy on the street ???? #NYC Photo by @oskhalil
A photo posted by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan) on
She’s seriously Afreen
7.Amna Ilyas:
Infinity love maybe? This model sure knows how to make hearts skip a beat. Those boots, woolen scarf and sweater proves that she dresses to kill.
Off to work! Bye bye! ???????? #jahangirtomb #lahore #winters #happy ????
A photo posted by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas) on
The woman is a natural style guru..
8.Shahzad Noor:
How dapper does he look in this leather jacket? The actor can very very easily dazzle you with his oh-so-chivalrous personality!
Shining winter blues on fire !! ????
A photo posted by Shahzad Noor (@shahzad_noor) on
9.Maya Ali:
This Cinderella (pun intended) can pull off literally any look, whether it’s an ethnic salwar kameez or an evening dress, the starlet looks glamorous. The combination of long coat with black boots is slaying!
10: Ayesha Omer:
Though her bright smile was enough for us to add her in the list, her attire was another cherry on top. The Bulbulay’s Khoobsurat actually does justice to her name in the show. With that jacket and scarf, Ayesha looks elegant and chic altogether.
She should begin mentoring on fashion.
While these actors above look phenomenal this winter, here we are looking something like this: