10 Winter outfits that you want to steal from Pakistani celebs

The winters marks the arrival of cozy blankets, hot coffees and soups, plus some major peanuts paired with a movie night. Getting out of your hoodie and socks is like a torment, I mean who would want to step out of these warm babies?

However, there are some people who give us style goals, Pakistani celebrities manage to up their game and flaunt those winter outfits flawlessly. These people might actually motivate you to step out in some leather jackets and a cashmere – cutting a dash.

1. Ainy Jaffri:

The lead of Balu Mahi looks chic in this leather jacket, boots, and that fabulous scarf wrapped around adds that oomph to her complete attire.

Hello from the other side ???? #lahore #shooting #balumahi #shivers #lahoreisfreezing A photo posted by Ainy Jaffri Rahman (@ainy_jaffri_rahman) on Feb 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

That pout though!

2. Osman Khalid Butt:

Ever since the YouTube funny man switched over to TV and movies he has managed to set the cinema on fire! It’s no newsflash that the actor has an eerie resemblance to Orlando Bloom, he actually looks pretty damn handsome in this jacket!

A photo posted by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi) on Mar 2, 2014 at 3:51pm PST

Singing takes my breath away-yyy*

3.Humaima Malick:



The saucy actress is very well knows for her uber dressing sense, with that Burberry scarf paired with a long cream coat – Malick looks like she just walked out of a ramp.

She looks super pretty bare faced too..

4. Bilal Ashraf:



The Janaan and Yalghaar heart throb can make any woman weak in the knees (you know that already!) A leather jacket gives him that bad boy look and we love it!

May 2017 be a great year for everyone with perfect health, loads of wealth and tons of success. Wishing everyone a very very HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! #pakistan #yalghaarofficial #bilalashraf a#rangreza #ashrafbilal #happynewyear #2017 A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:33am PST

5. Mawra Hocane:



How adorable does this starlet look posing with the life-size Olaf? The bubbly actress has the spark of making everything look terrific, all she needs to do is spin her magic wand! The puffy jacket paired with those Adidas sneakers are love.

Good Morning from me & Olaf! ???? Rise & Shine ????????? #Sunkissed #FridayBliss ???????? A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:31am PST

6.Momina Mustehsan:



Not only she has a nightingale voice, she’s also a fashion diva. Add this beige coat on your shopping list if you intend to flaunt yourself this winter.

Bumped into this cute guy on the street ???? #NYC Photo by @oskhalil A photo posted by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan) on Mar 3, 2016 at 11:54pm PST

She’s seriously Afreen



7.Amna Ilyas:

Infinity love maybe? This model sure knows how to make hearts skip a beat. Those boots, woolen scarf and sweater proves that she dresses to kill.

Off to work! Bye bye! ???????? #jahangirtomb #lahore #winters #happy ???? A photo posted by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas) on Dec 5, 2015 at 11:37pm PST

The woman is a natural style guru..

8.Shahzad Noor:



How dapper does he look in this leather jacket? The actor can very very easily dazzle you with his oh-so-chivalrous personality!

Shining winter blues on fire !! ???? A photo posted by Shahzad Noor (@shahzad_noor) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:32am PST

9.Maya Ali:

This Cinderella (pun intended) can pull off literally any look, whether it’s an ethnic salwar kameez or an evening dress, the starlet looks glamorous. The combination of long coat with black boots is slaying!

Some last moments in Glasgow???????? #winter??Scotland #neverendingposes #liveyourlife #mayaali???????? A photo posted by maya ali (@mayaaliofficial) on Oct 15, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

10: Ayesha Omer:



Though her bright smile was enough for us to add her in the list, her attire was another cherry on top. The Bulbulay’s Khoobsurat actually does justice to her name in the show. With that jacket and scarf, Ayesha looks elegant and chic altogether.

Can you believe this lake is only 6 years old? Breathtakingly beautiful and formed by a massive landslide in January2010 #throwback2015 #attabaadlake #gojal #hunza #gilgitbaltistan #beautifulpakistan #ayeshaomar A photo posted by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:21am PST

She should begin mentoring on fashion.

While these actors above look phenomenal this winter, here we are looking something like this:





