10 Reasons why you can’t help but fall in love with Fawad Khan

It’s next to impossible for a girl to find herself a prince charming who would woo and sweep her off of her feet, but hold up! We here are about to change your perspective when it comes to the man of your dreams, who will take your breath away and will certainly make your heart skip a beat. Yes, the Khoobusrat prince Fawad Khan rules the heart of countless women here, and in Bollywood too! If you don’t believe us, then you need to check out our reasons which make complete sense, that why are we drooling over this oh so chivalrous actor!

1. His voice. Period.

2. His one look can instantly melt you and your brain stops functioning, you have butterflies in your tummy and you’re practically in a state of euphoria.

3. His smallest smirk can make you weak in the knees.

4. He’s married which makes him a forbidden fruit leading him to be a temptation. Sigh.

5. Beard or no beard, he looks drop dead gorgeous in either.

6. He has an ocean of talent. Actor, singer, model, writer and has a sexy fashion sense. A complete package you say?

5million! Thank you all for the love #kapoorandsons #knsmarch18 A photo posted by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Feb 12, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

7. He steals the limelight wherever he walks in.

8. The man is a style chameleon. He can even look super uber in a kurta!

9. We totally love his goofy side.

Thanks a lot for the dedication aayaan’s going to be really excited. Congratulations for your win @ranveersingh A video posted by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Jan 18, 2016 at 2:06am PST

10. How is it impossible to not crush on him?

#aboutlastnight #LSA2016 A photo posted by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Jul 30, 2016 at 5:00am PDT

Thank You Fawad Afzal Khan for giving us a daily dose of cuteness, we love you!

