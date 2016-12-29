10 Reasons why Bilal Ashraf will be your new crush

Everyone has their favorite actor or actress, and there is always a list of reasons why they love him or her. Maybe it is because they’re simply just great at acting – their movies or television shows are always a hit. Or they possibly have other amazing qualities, like donating to charity or being incredibly good looking. And of course everyone’s reasoning is different. Well, here are 10 reasons why everyone can fall in love with the Janaan lead – Bilal Ashraf.
1.His dimples make your heart skip a beat.
2.Well, those muscles speak for themselves. Sigh*.
Acting is all about dedication. It’s extremely demanding to jump from one role into the other. After the first spell of #JANAAN getting ready for the last spell of #YALGHAAR and the final spell of JANAAN with a complete body transformation. This journey would not have been possible without my trainer Hassaan Mahmood at Metroflex Islamabad Like he says “Dedication is a lifestyle not an option” Let’s see how we transform my physique! Time to change the game and take Pakistan Cinema to the next level Inshallah!!! #ashrafbilal @alirehmankhan @armeenakhanofficial @rehamkhan1 #metroflex #gym
3. He can pull off any costume.
4.That bad boy look can make you week in the knees.
#yalghaar first look. Facebook.com/yalghaar #ashrafbilal #bilalashrafofficial #BilalAshraf
5. The man can practically stop the time when he’s up on the ramp.
6. He’s goofy. Period.
He really is..
Want a free Grand Prize!!! If you can make a crazier snapchat video than this one of me and @alirehmankhan. Then please make it and post it on our Facebook page. Watch JANAAN this EID UL AZHA and celebrate life with us!!! @alirehmankhan @armeenakhanofficial @hareemfarooq @imranrazakazmi @jafriazfar @mhfilmsuk @samramuslim @sunilshah18 @djpanni @baraboda11 @jerjeesseja @aryfilmsofficial @theofficialb4u #myjanaan#janaanglobal #bilalashraf #ashrafbilal #hareem #ein #free #grandprize#ashrafbilal #snapchat#funny #fun #funshoot #crazy#crazyvideos
7. He’s a cutie. YES!
8.He even looks downright stunning in an ethnic look.
Another one from the Hello Pakistan August Issue!!!
9. Who wouldn’t want to ride with him on that heavy bike? I mean come on!
10. And he’s a patriot. Dil Dil Pakistan!