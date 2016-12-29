10 Reasons why Bilal Ashraf will be your new crush

Everyone has their favorite actor or actress, and there is always a list of reasons why they love him or her. Maybe it is because they’re simply just great at acting – their movies or television shows are always a hit. Or they possibly have other amazing qualities, like donating to charity or being incredibly good looking. And of course everyone’s reasoning is different. Well, here are 10 reasons why everyone can fall in love with the Janaan lead – Bilal Ashraf.

1.His dimples make your heart skip a beat.

2.Well, those muscles speak for themselves. Sigh*.



3. He can pull off any costume.

Getting Ready for Yalghaar!!! #ashrafbilal #bilalashraf #yalghaar #pakarmy A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Nov 15, 2015 at 12:47am PST

4.That bad boy look can make you week in the knees.

#yalghaar first look. Facebook.com/yalghaar #ashrafbilal #bilalashrafofficial #BilalAshraf A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Jul 20, 2015 at 3:28pm PDT

5. The man can practically stop the time when he’s up on the ramp.

6. He’s goofy. Period.

He really is..

7. He’s a cutie. YES!

8.He even looks downright stunning in an ethnic look.

Another one from the Hello Pakistan August Issue!!! A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Aug 18, 2015 at 12:11am PDT

9. Who wouldn’t want to ride with him on that heavy bike? I mean come on!



10. And he’s a patriot. Dil Dil Pakistan!

A photo posted by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on Oct 10, 2012 at 6:40am PDT

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments